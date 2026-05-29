Specialized Unveils Aero‑Gravel Terra Wheelset and New Cockpit for Faster, More Durable Gravel Riding

Specialized and Roval launch the Terra Aero CL wheels and a re‑engineered Terra cockpit, offering mixed‑depth aero rims, robust flat protection, and a lightweight gravel‑focused cockpit to meet the demands of modern gravel racing.

Specialized has taken its aero‑gravel philosophy to the next level with a brand‑new family of wheels and a re‑engineered cockpit that aim to blend speed, stability and durability for the increasingly demanding gravel scene.

The centerpiece of the launch is the Terra Aero CL wheelset, a purpose‑built, mixed‑depth design that pairs a 50 mm front rim with a 45 mm rear, both featuring Roval's patented Chopped Aero profile. This asymmetrical setup delivers a noticeable aerodynamic advantage on open sections while keeping the bike controllable in crosswinds and on rough, uneven surfaces.

The rims are 38.5 mm wide externally and 27 mm internally, allowing the use of a broad range of tire widths-from 35 mm up to 60 mm-so riders can select the optimal tire for everything from dry fire‑road to muddy single‑track without compromising handling. Flat‑puncture protection is addressed with robust 5.38 mm bead hooks that support the tire sidewall and absorb impacts, a feature that, while not novel, is executed with the precision needed for gravel's unpredictable terrain.

Complementing the new wheelset is an updated version of the Roval Terra cockpit, now trimmed down to a feather‑light 298 g and tuned specifically for gravel riding. The cockpit's geometry encourages an aerodynamic hand position while still offering the comfort and control required on rough roads, making it a compelling alternative to the more road‑focused Rapide model.

The redesign also incorporates a sleek aesthetic that masks its rugged functionality, giving riders a cockpit that feels both high‑tech and forgiving over long, technical rides. Together, the cockpit and wheels form a cohesive system that lets riders adapt to the variable conditions typical of modern gravel events, whether they are tackling steep climbs, fast descents or long, windy straightaways. Roval's product hierarchy continues to provide options for a wide range of budgets and performance needs.

At the top sits the CLX series, equipped with carbon spokes, ceramic bearings and premium freewheel clusters, the choice of Specialized's Factory Off‑Road Team and S‑Works builds. The newly introduced CL line inherits the CLX rim but pairs it with a slightly heavier DT‑Swiss 350 hub and conventional spokes, striking a balance between cost, durability and performance that many cyclists find appealing.

The C series, the most affordable entry point, uses a DT‑Swiss 370 hub and a simplified build while still drawing heavily from the CLX architecture. Roval promotes a mix‑and‑match approach, encouraging riders to purchase wheels individually and assemble front‑rear combinations tailored to the day's course profile-a practice that mirrors the growing trend of assembling bespoke gravel setups.

By offering a spectrum of wheelsets that cater to both specialist aero‑gravel racers and riders seeking reliable, all‑condition performance, Specialized and Roval are cementing their position at the forefront of gravel innovation. The Terra Aero CL also addresses the evolving expectations of tire sizes in gravel racing.

With the industry shifting from the once‑considered‑bulky 40 mm tires to slimmer, faster 35‑mm options-while still accommodating the emerging 45‑mm to 60‑mm trends-the 27 mm internal width provides the necessary support for a wide variety of tyre constructions without sacrificing lateral stiffness. This flexibility is crucial for riders who wish to experiment with different tire profiles for varying race conditions, from high‑speed desert stretches to technical forest trails.

The wheel's hub, sourced from the proven DT‑Swiss 350 series, delivers reliable power transfer and long‑lasting durability, even if it carries a modest weight penalty compared to the ultra‑light DT‑180 or DT‑240. In the demanding world of fast gravel, where riders often face sudden impacts, loose gravel and abrupt direction changes, the Terra Aero CL's combination of aerodynamic efficiency, robust construction and adaptable tire compatibility offers a compelling solution for both competitive racers and adventure‑seeking enthusiasts.

Overall, the new Terra Aero CL wheelset, together with the refined Terra cockpit, represents a comprehensive upgrade that targets the nuanced demands of today's gravel community. By marrying aerodynamic shape, protective features, and versatile tire fitment with a lightweight, gravel‑optimized cockpit, Specialized provides a package that not only boosts speed on the flats but also retains confidence and comfort on the toughest off‑road sections.

Whether a rider is aiming for a podium finish in a ultra‑distance gravel marathon or simply looking for a reliable, high‑performance setup for weekend explorations, the Terra Aero CL and its associated components deliver a balanced, future‑proof platform that reflects the evolving nature of gravel riding





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