Specsavers Clitheroe Audiology Centre Opens with Community Celebration

Specsavers launches a new hearing centre on Church Street in Clitheroe, offering free checks, device fittings and wax removal, and hosts a launch event on 9 June with ribbon‑cutting, demonstrations and family activities.

The Specsavers hearing centre in Clitheroe opened its doors to the public on Monday 1 June and began serving customers later that week. Situated on Church Street the new store was designed to provide a dedicated audiology service for the local community.

The premises contain two fully equipped hearing consultation rooms and a separate wax removal suite, giving the staff the capacity to run up to twenty one clinics each week. Visitors can take advantage of a range of complimentary services including hearing assessments, device fitting appointments, routine maintenance and professional wax removal treatments. The centre is managed by directors Amanda Jeewooth and Ahmed Deshmukh who are eager to see the facility become a central hub for ear health in the town.

To mark the formal opening, an official launch event has been scheduled for Tuesday 9 June. The day will commence at ten in the morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a series of family‑friendly activities. A mascot known as the Specsavers Big Ear will make an appearance, stilt walkers will entertain the crowd, and representatives from the hearing technology partner Phonak will demonstrate the latest assistive devices.

An ice cream van will be on site offering free treats, and a cake table will provide sweet refreshments for attendees. Throughout the event staff will be available to conduct free ear screenings and to arrange appointments for further hearing care. Amanda Jeewooth expressed her enthusiasm for the new facility, noting that the centre will bring specialist hearing services directly to the residents of Clitheroe.

She highlighted the variety of hearing aid options on offer, ranging from budget‑friendly models to premium solutions, and emphasized the expertise of the in‑store team. Ahmed Deshmukh added that the centre aims to foster a welcoming environment where people feel comfortable seeking advice and support for any hearing concerns. Both directors invited community members to visit the store on the launch day to enjoy the festivities, learn about the latest hearing technology and receive personalized ear care guidance.

The Specsavers Clitheroe Audiologists store looks forward to becoming a trusted resource for improving quality of life through better hearing





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Audiology Community Health Hearing Aids Specsavers Clitheroe

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