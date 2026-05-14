Spectacular state welcome for US President in Beijing

Donald Trump received a spectacular state welcome when he arrived in Beijing, China, greeted by goose-stepping honor guards, army brass bands, and troops in full decorative dress.

Donald Trump has received a spectacular state welcome from China 's president Xi Jinping, marked by goose-stepping honor guards and a military brass band playing fanfares.

The President, accompanied by dignitaries including his son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara, Silicon Valley bosses Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, and his cabinet secretaries, exchanged brief greetings with Xi on the steps to the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. The summit, originally slated for March, was postponed due to the Iran war.

Following his arrival, Trump and Xi will hold a two-hour bilateral meeting, with both sides expected to discuss economic matters, including tariff relief and US-designed AI chips, as well as Iran, with Trump urging Xi to assist in achieving a ceasefire and reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz





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