Spectator Disrupts World Snooker Championship Semi-Final with Epstein Files Protest

A fan was ejected from the Crucible Theatre after shouting about the Epstein Files during a tense semi-final match between Wu Yize and Mark Allen. The incident occurred just before the decisive frame, adding to the drama of a match that already featured the longest frame in World Championship history. Wu Yize ultimately won 17-16, while snooker legends criticized the unusual events as embarrassing and a dark moment for the sport.

A dramatic incident unfolded during the World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, on Saturday night, when a spectator disrupted the high-stakes match between Wu Yize and Mark Allen .

The interruption occurred just as the players were preparing for the decisive 33rd frame, which would determine who advanced to the final. The fan, whose identity remains unknown, shouted 'never forget the Epstein Files,' a reference to the recently unsealed documents detailing the alleged criminal activities of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The outburst, which was captured on live BBC coverage, drew immediate reactions from both the crowd and the match referee, Marcel Eckardt.

Eckardt swiftly ordered the spectator's removal, stating, 'Can you get this person out please, now please,' as the fan continued to shout. The crowd, initially confused, quickly turned against the protester, with some shouting for them to be quiet. The incident added to the already tense atmosphere of the match, which had seen both players engage in a grueling battle for dominance.

Wu Yize ultimately emerged victorious, winning the semi-final 17-16 after Allen missed a crucial shot that would have secured his place in the final. This disruption came on the heels of another unusual event earlier in the semi-final, where Wu and Allen found themselves in a stalemate during a frame that lasted an unprecedented 100 minutes and 21 seconds.

The players were unable to pot any of the eight remaining red balls due to the position of the black, leading to a series of safety shots that frustrated the crowd and prompted referee intervention. Eventually, the players were given three shots each to resolve the situation, with Allen deliberately fouling by potting the black to force a conclusion. Wu capitalized on the opportunity to level the match at 7-7, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.

The bizarre sequence of events did not go unnoticed by snooker legends. Six-time world champion Steve Davis described the stalemate as 'embarrassing,' while seven-time Crucible winner Stephen Hendry referred to the incident as the 'dark side of snooker.

' The combination of the prolonged frame and the spectator's protest highlighted the unpredictable nature of the sport, even at its highest levels





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