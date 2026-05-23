Speculation Rampant on Prince George's Education, as another Royal Parent Scours Elite Private Schools

Princess Beatrice was seen at Eton College earlier this month, eyeing a potential school for her stepson Wolfie, who is already at school in the UK after his mother feared for his safety in the US amid a spate of school shootings. Other possibilities for George are his mother's alma mater, Marlborough College, or London's Highgate or University College schools.

As speculation continues to rage about where Prince George will be educated, news reaches me of another royal parent scouting elite private schools . Princess Beatrice was seen at Eton College earlier this month, eyeing a potential school for her stepson Wolfie , now ten.

It raises the possibility of him being at the all-boys school at the same time as his second cousin George, who is being tipped to go there in his father's footsteps. That possibility seems closer after rumours an Eton boarding house has been redecorated to accommodate George's security staff spread on parents' WhatsApp groups.

Eton will be handy for Bea, 37, as it is just over an hour from the £3.5 million Cotswolds mansion she shares with her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, who is Wolfie's father, and their daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one. Wolfie, who Bea calls her 'bonus son', is already at school in the UK after his mother, Florida-born architect Dara Huang, feared for his safety in the US amid a spate of school shootings.

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales was spotted at £60,000-a-year Oundle school, Northamptonshire, prompting rumours George may be heading there when leaves Lambrook prep school in Berkshire in the summer. But some now say the visit was actually about his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 11, who is also at Lambrook with George and Prince Louis, eight. Other possibilities for George are his mother's alma mater, Marlborough College, or London's Highgate or University College schools.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi with their son Christopher Woolf at the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Prince George during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 5, 2025. Trinny's scoop gold at Chelsea In Bloom, a free flower festival that transforms 145 local businesses with floral displays. Trinny Woodall decorated her King's Road store with a giant sun and tarot cards made from dried flowers.

Ralph Fiennes has droned on about his Martini liking for years and is horrified by singer Jessie Ware's martini recipe. The cast of Rivals, including Alex Hassell and Bella Maclean, attended the World Premiere of Rivals Season 2 in London. Ab Fab star Dame Joanna Lumley chided the TikTok generation for finding happiness with gardening.

Claire Ptak, the baker behind the lemon and elderflower cake, revealed how a small army assembled it before it was placed next to Elton John's piano for the commemorative event





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