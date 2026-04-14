Speech Therapist Fired for Inability to Speak English Despite Claiming it Was Her First Language

A speech and language therapist was sacked from her NHS role after it emerged she couldn't understand her colleagues and patients despite claiming English as her native language. The therapist had falsely stated English was her first language on her application form.

Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru, a speech and language therapist, was dismissed from her position at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust after it was revealed she could not effectively communicate with colleagues and patients despite claiming English as her native tongue. Sriperambuduru joined the Trust in October 2023. On her application, she stated English was her first language, thereby circumventing the requirement to demonstrate English language proficiency. However, shortly after commencing her role, colleagues observed significant communication difficulties, prompting a review meeting. During this meeting, held on November 7th, Sriperambuduru admitted that Telugu, not English, was her native language. She subsequently reported taking English lessons outside of work, but struggled with transcribing conversations, citing the rapid speech of children and parents as a barrier. Her employment was terminated eight months after she was initially hired, in June 2024. The Trust referred the matter to the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC). The case underscores the critical importance of clear and accurate communication in healthcare settings, particularly for speech and language therapists who directly interact with patients facing communication challenges. The panel found that her actions demonstrated an intent to deceive the Trust to secure employment, a serious breach of professional standards. Sriperambuduru's case highlights the stringent requirements for healthcare professional s to demonstrate appropriate language skills to ensure safe and effective patient care.

Sriperambuduru defended her claim by stating her education was conducted in English, arguing it could be considered her first language. She stated in a written submission to the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) that she misunderstood the HCPC definition of first language, which requires the language to be the primary language used in day-to-day life. She claimed she believed English could be considered her first language based on her education and professional experience. The application process included a specific section on English proficiency, stating that only those using English as their main or only language on a day-to-day basis should indicate it as their first language. The Trust's guidelines specifically clarified that studying in English or receiving education where English was the medium of instruction did not automatically qualify the applicant's native language as English. Further evidence of her difficulty was evident during the interview stage. Her line manager noted that Sriperambuduru requested to use a chat-box facility during the interview, allowing interviewers to type questions instead of direct face-to-face questioning. This was considered unusual and demonstrated an attempt to conceal her lack of proficiency.

Concerns regarding her English proficiency were raised within the first two weeks of her employment. Her line manager observed deficiencies in her spoken and written English, emphasizing the importance of clear communication in the role. This was particularly crucial for recognizing patients' speech difficulties, including issues with punctuation, sentence structure, and grammar. The ability to produce accurate transcriptions of patient speech, essential for identifying and documenting communication disorders, was also compromised by her lack of fluency. In her second probation meeting, Sriperambuduru cited the challenges of transcribing due to fast speech. The Trust spokesperson confirmed Sriperambuduru's employment and subsequent termination, stating that she had not worked for the Trust since. The case serves as a reminder of the critical importance of clear communication in healthcare, particularly in roles where effective language skills are essential for the well-being of patients. The decision to remove Sriperambuduru from the professional register underscores the need for healthcare professionals to possess the necessary language skills for safe and effective practice.





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