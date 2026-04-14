Speech Therapist Sacked for Falsely Claiming English as Native Language

A speech and language therapist was dismissed from her NHS role after admitting she couldn't understand her colleagues and falsified her English language proficiency on her application form. The therapist claimed English was her first language to bypass language competency checks, but her actual skills were insufficient for her job responsibilities. This led to her termination and referral to the Health and Care Professions Council.

Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru, a speech and language therapist, was dismissed from her position at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust after it was revealed she could not effectively communicate with colleagues or patients. The incident, which began shortly after her employment in October 2023, highlighted a significant discrepancy between her stated English proficiency and her actual abilities. On her application form, Sriperambuduru had claimed English as her first language, thereby bypassing the need to demonstrate her English language skills. However, within weeks of starting her role, colleagues observed her difficulties in understanding and conveying information, leading to concerns about her capacity to perform essential job functions, especially given the role's requirement for clear and concise communication with patients who may be experiencing speech and language challenges. The Trust subsequently took action, and ultimately, she was removed from the professional register. The case underscores the critical importance of accurate representation of language skills in healthcare settings, where effective communication is paramount for patient care and safety.

The investigation into Sriperambuduru's capabilities began with a review meeting in November 2023, during which she admitted that Telugu was her native language, not English, as she had initially indicated. This admission directly contradicted her application, raising immediate red flags for the Trust. Furthermore, her attempts to explain her difficulties, including claiming that her English education qualified it as her first language, were refuted by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS). The tribunal concluded that her actions demonstrated an intent to deceive the Trust to gain employment. Subsequent attempts to improve her English language skills, such as attending regular lessons, did not resolve the core issues impacting her ability to fulfil her job duties. Her inability to transcribe conversations effectively, due to challenges in understanding fast-paced speech, further highlighted the severity of her communication limitations. Sriperambuduru’s struggle to grasp the nuances of English, including sentence structure, grammar, and pronunciation, hindered her ability to carry out the core duties of a speech and language therapist, which included accurately assessing and treating patients' speech and communication disorders. The role demanded the capacity to effectively discern subtle linguistic cues from patients, which became impossible given her level of English proficiency.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the review revealed several instances of questionable behavior during the hiring process. Her line manager noted that Sriperambuduru requested to use a chat-box facility during her interview, which would allow interviewers to type questions rather than have a face-to-face conversation. This was perceived as an unusual measure, particularly as Sriperambuduru was residing in the UK at the time, indicating a possible attempt to conceal her limitations in understanding and responding to spoken English. The Trust's guidelines explicitly stated that simply studying in English or receiving education where English was the medium of instruction did not qualify it as a first language. The Trust's spokesperson confirmed her employment, the termination date, and that the matter was referred to the HCPC. The case acts as a reminder that the importance of upholding ethical standards in professional settings, and the need for clear communication and honesty in employment applications, particularly within the sensitive field of healthcare where such misrepresentations can directly impact patient well-being and safety. The Trust's swift action in addressing the situation underscores its commitment to ensuring that its staff meets the required competency levels.





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Speech Therapist English Proficiency NHS Misrepresentation Termination

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