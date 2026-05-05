Speeding Driver Jailed for Elaborate Attempts to Evade Prosecution

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for forging documents and creating false identities in an attempt to avoid prosecution for a speeding offence. He was caught driving at 105mph and repeatedly lied to police.

A driver who attempted to evade prosecution for a speeding offence by forging documents and creating false identities has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Harrison Randall, 29, was caught travelling at 105mph on the M27 motorway near Southampton in November 2023. Following the incident, Randall initially claimed that another individual, Markus Augustine, was driving his vehicle at the time.

However, police investigations revealed that no such person existed. Subsequently, Randall altered his story, asserting that his car was undergoing repairs at a garage and therefore could not have been involved in the speeding violation. To support this claim, he submitted a forged email receipt purportedly from DNA Autos, a garage, falsely indicating that another fictitious person assumed responsibility for any speeding penalties. This fabricated receipt contained an incorrect location for DNA Autos, exposing the deception.

Randall is currently serving a four-year sentence at HMP Aylesbury for his involvement in a criminal gang responsible for burglarizing Co-op stores and stealing £450,000. He has a prior criminal record including three convictions for eight offences, many of which are related to driving. The court heard that Randall went to extraordinary lengths to avoid facing the consequences of his actions.

Mitigating on behalf of Randall, David Gottlieb acknowledged the seriousness of the offence but highlighted positive changes in his client’s behaviour and his commitment to rehabilitation. However, Judge Gary Lucie emphasized Randall’s history of driving offences, stating that they constituted a significant portion of his criminal record. The judge described Randall’s attempts to obstruct justice as ‘crazy’ and imposed a 12-month prison sentence to be served concurrently with his existing sentence.

In addition to the prison term, Randall was disqualified from driving for 26 months, ensuring he remains off the road for at least eight months after his release. The charges Randall faced included attempting to pervert the course of justice and two counts of using a false instrument with the intent to deceive. Following the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Paul Harrison underscored the seriousness of Randall’s actions and the consequences of attempting to mislead law enforcement.

He stated that Randall’s repeated lies and deceptive efforts to avoid punishment ultimately led to his conviction and imprisonment. Investigator Harrison pointed out that a more lenient sentence would have been likely had Randall been honest from the beginning. He reiterated the police’s commitment to addressing dangerous driving behaviours, such as speeding, to ensure the safety of all road users.

The case serves as a stark warning to individuals who contemplate lying or deceiving the criminal justice system, highlighting the potential for a criminal record and a custodial sentence. The investigator emphasized that the police take such offences seriously and will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. The incident demonstrates the importance of honesty and accountability when interacting with law enforcement and the courts





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Speeding Fraud Prison Sentence Forgery Perverting Justice Driving Ban Criminal Investigation Court Case Southampton M27

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