Speeding Driver Jailed for Elaborate Attempts to Evade Prosecution

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for forging documents and creating false identities to avoid prosecution for a speeding offence. He was already serving a four-year sentence for burglary.

A driver who attempted to evade prosecution for a speeding offence by forging documents and creating false identities has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Harrison Randall, 29, was caught travelling at 105mph on the M27 motorway near Southampton in November 2023. Following the incident, Randall initially claimed that another individual, Markus Augustine, was driving his vehicle at the time.

However, police investigations revealed that no such person existed. Subsequently, Randall altered his story, asserting that his car was undergoing repairs at a garage and therefore could not have been involved in the speeding violation. To support this claim, he submitted a forged email receipt purportedly from DNA Autos, a garage, falsely indicating that another fictitious person assumed responsibility for any speeding penalties. This fabricated receipt contained an address where DNA Autos does not have a location, exposing the deception.

The court heard that Randall is already serving a four-year prison sentence for his involvement in a criminal gang responsible for burglarizing Co-op stores and stealing £450,000. He has a history of driving offences, with three prior convictions for eight offences in total. Mitigating on Randall’s behalf, David Gottlieb acknowledged the seriousness of the offence but highlighted positive changes in his client’s behaviour and his commitment to rehabilitation.

Judge Gary Lucie, however, emphasized Randall’s ‘troubling record of driving offences’ and described his attempts to avoid prosecution as ‘crazy’. Randall was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and two counts of using a false instrument with intent to deceive. The 12-month sentence will be served consecutively to his existing four-year term. He was also disqualified from driving for 26 months, ensuring he remains off the road for at least eight months after his release.

Police Staff Investigator Paul Harrison stated that Randall’s repeated lies and attempts to mislead law enforcement ultimately led to his conviction and imprisonment. He underscored that a more lenient sentence would have been imposed had Randall been honest from the beginning. The investigator further emphasized the seriousness with which the police treat dangerous driving behaviours like speeding and warned individuals against attempting to obstruct justice, highlighting the potential consequences of a criminal record and a jail sentence.

This case serves as a strong deterrent against attempting to manipulate the legal system and underscores the importance of accountability for road safety violations. The judge’s comments clearly indicate that a pattern of dishonesty and disregard for the law contributed significantly to the severity of the sentence. Randall’s prior criminal history, coupled with his elaborate attempts to deceive authorities, painted a picture of a defendant unwilling to accept responsibility for his actions.

The successful investigation by police demonstrates their commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that those who attempt to evade justice are held accountable. The case also highlights the importance of thorough investigation and attention to detail, as the discrepancies in the forged receipt ultimately exposed Randall’s deception. The outcome reinforces the message that honesty and cooperation with law enforcement are always the best course of action, even in the face of potential penalties.

The additional driving ban further ensures public safety by preventing Randall from endangering other road users upon his eventual release from prison





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Speeding Prison Sentence Forgery Fraud Perverting The Course Of Justice Driving Ban Southampton Crown Court Criminal Gang Burglaries Police Investigation

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