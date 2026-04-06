Spencer Matthews Admits Vogue Williams Would Have Left Him If He Hadn't Quit Drinking

Spencer Matthews reveals that his wife, Vogue Williams, was the key factor in his decision to quit drinking. He reflects on his past struggles with alcohol and how her support led to his recovery.

Spencer Matthews has opened up about his past struggles with alcohol and how his wife, Vogue Williams , played a crucial role in his journey to sobriety. The reality TV star, known for his time on Made in Chelsea, revealed that he believes Vogue would have left him if he had continued his heavy drinking habits.

Matthews, 37, who has been candid about his past issues with alcohol, admitted that there was a noticeable divide in their relationship when he kept drinking, particularly after Vogue became pregnant with their first child. This turning point made him realize that his drinking habits were not normal, a realization that was vital to his eventual decision to change his lifestyle. The couple, who married in June 2018, share three children: Theodore, Gigi, and Otto. Matthews spoke on the On the Mend with Matt Willis podcast, sharing his awareness that his continued boozing would have led to the end of their relationship, highlighting that Vogue never issued ultimatums but her disappointment was palpable. This internal recognition, coupled with the change in their lifestyles after the pregnancy, served as a catalyst for Matthews to reassess his relationship with alcohol. His past was filled with excessive drinking, even admitting to consuming large quantities of alcohol daily. Matthews' experience underscores the importance of support and self-awareness in overcoming addiction issues. \Matthews' reflections highlight how his boozing created a divide in the relationship, which made him realize his drinking habits were not normal. The change began subtly, with Vogue noticing and questioning his solo drinking, even in casual settings like watching a film at home. Matthews recalls the initial defensiveness, followed by the realization that he was, indeed, drinking alone. This introspection eventually led him to question his relationship with alcohol for the first time. His earlier career, as a trader, further fueled his drinking habit, where handling alcohol was a requirement of his job. This work environment, where heavy drinking was normalized, exacerbated his issues with alcohol. This role was followed by his participation in the E4 reality show where he was notorious for his booze-fuelled partying and relationship drama. He candidly admits that it was never a simple matter of wanting to stop drinking. Matthews realized the potential consequences of his actions, including the possibility of losing his wife, his work, or even his life. He emphasized that the support and influence of his wife were instrumental in his journey towards recovery, suggesting that without her aversion to alcohol, his path would have been significantly more challenging.\Today, Spencer Matthews no longer considers himself an alcoholic and can now drink in moderation. He described a dramatic shift from daily problem drinking to occasional drinks when he feels like it, showing a significant balance in his life. He recalls a critical moment where he found himself drinking alone, leading to a night of heavy drinking and a struggle to get to bed. The following morning, he decided that alcohol no longer had a place in his life. He credits Vogue for providing the support that he needed, as her aversion to alcohol created a strong foundation for recovery. The couple is now more loved-up than ever, dismissing the rumours with public displays of affection during a lavish family getaway to St Barts. This transformation highlights the resilience of their relationship and the positive impact of recovery. This situation emphasized the importance of self-awareness and how having a partner who doesn't drink played a vital role in his recovery. The couple's journey serves as a reminder of the power of support and self-realization in overcoming personal challenges





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Spencer Matthews Vogue Williams Alcoholism Sobriety Relationships

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