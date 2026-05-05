Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams Share Gym Date and 'Forever Home' Renovation Updates

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams showcased their fitness routine and revealed progress on the renovations of their new 'forever' home, which will include an ice bath, sauna, and dog wash area, as they prepare for their fourth child.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams recently shared a glimpse into their active lifestyle and ongoing home renovation project. The couple, expecting their fourth child, documented a 'gym date' where Matthews showcased his impressive physique.

Vogue posted a series of images on Instagram, including a mirror selfie from their workout and snapshots of their three children – Theodore, Otto, and Gigi – enjoying a weekend filled with fun activities, including a camping trip. The family is currently residing in a rental property while extensive renovations are underway on their new 'forever' home, a period property purchased last May.

The renovations, expected to take 18 months, include ambitious plans for an ice bath, a sauna, and a dedicated dog wash area, reflecting their desire for a comfortable and family-friendly space. Vogue expressed her excitement about finally having a garden, envisioning a space for her children to play and a potential home for a pet duck. They are also planning to expand the bottom two floors and create a terrace to achieve an indoor/outdoor living feel.

The couple previously lived in a London flat, which they sold after purchasing their dream home, ensuring their children could remain in the same school during the renovation period. In addition to their London property, they also own a family home in Howth, Dublin, maintaining a presence in both locations due to work commitments.

The announcement of their fourth pregnancy was made via social media, with heartwarming photos from a family trip to St Barts, showcasing Vogue’s growing baby bump and the couple’s joy. The couple’s journey, from selling their apartment to embarking on this extensive renovation, highlights their commitment to creating a lasting family home.

They are eager to transform the property into a space that caters to their growing family and reflects their lifestyle, with features like the sauna, ice bath, and dog wash area demonstrating their attention to detail and desire for comfort. The renovation plans also include a focus on outdoor living, with the addition of a terrace and a garden, providing a space for relaxation and family activities.

The couple’s decision to prioritize their children’s education by securing a rental property nearby underscores their dedication to their family’s well-being. Their shared excitement about the future and their commitment to creating a loving home environment are evident in their recent posts and announcements. The couple’s life appears to be a blend of fitness, family time, and ambitious home improvement projects, all while navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood





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