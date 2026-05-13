Spencer Matthews Ignored Former Flame Millie Mackintosh at Baftas

Spencer Matthews, who attended the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams, snubbed his former Made in Chelsea co-star, Millie Mackintosh. This raised eyebrows as Spencer and Millie were best man and maid of honor at each other's weddings in the past. The source revealed this is just one of Spencer's recent changes, distancing himself from his friends from the show.

It was a highly awkward moment for everyone who witnessed it. Spencer Matthews , who walked the red carpet at the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams, suddenly encountered his former Made in Chelsea co-star, Millie Mackintosh .

Instead of acknowledging her, Spencer walked past Millie to speak to the BBC's Anita Rani. The snub caused surprise as Spencer and Millie had been best man and maid of honor at each other's weddings in the past. The source revealed that Spencer has distanced himself from his Made in Chelsea friends, including Hugo Taylor and Jamie Laing, while Vogue has played a part in this separation by keeping him on the straight and narrow.

Spencer's running career and extreme running challenges have taken center stage, while his past party-boy persona is said to resurface occasionally





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