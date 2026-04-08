Spencer Matthews Reveals Competitive Nature of Collaborations with Vogue Williams Led to Career Shift

Spencer Matthews discusses the competitive dynamic of his joint projects with wife Vogue Williams, explaining why he stepped back to pursue individual career paths and the positive impact on their relationship.

Spencer Matthews has opened up about the competitive nature of his collaborations with his wife, Vogue Williams , revealing that it became 'grating' and led him to step back from their shared podcast and other joint ventures. The couple, who married in 2018, previously addressed rumors of marital difficulties in November.

In a candid interview on Matt Willis's On the Mend podcast, Spencer, aged 37, described how working together fostered a sense of competition, especially concerning who was 'funnier' or more entertaining. He explained that this dynamic prompted him to pursue different career paths, focusing on performance and sport, while Vogue, 40, concentrated on TV presenting. This shift, he admitted, has been beneficial for their relationship, allowing them to support each other's successes without the underlying competitive tension they experienced when working on similar projects. He noted that while he is genuinely thrilled for his wife's achievements, the earlier joint ventures felt more like a competition. When she landed opportunities he was also interested in, he felt a sting of disappointment. This feeling led to a degree of competition, which could be grating. Spencer acknowledged the natural element of competition inherent in entertainment but ultimately decided that pursuing separate paths was the best course of action for their individual happiness and the health of their marriage. He found the environment to be quite taxing and therefore made the decision to step away. \Matthews went on to explain his current perspective. The shift away from joint projects has improved their relationship, allowing him to feel more genuine pride for his wife's achievements. Vogue addressed rumors of issues within their marriage in November, after some perceived a lack of public celebration of their seventh wedding anniversary. She reiterated that they are happily married and in love. She acknowledged the constant need to address rumors. The couple had co-hosted a television show, and shared a podcast, fueling the competition. Matthews explained that when he stepped away, he began to pursue his own project, Untapped. Vogue had previously addressed the claims in an Instagram post, stating that she doesn't want her children to hear lies in the playground. She expressed her disappointment in the rumors. The presenter emphasized the importance of their truth. The couple are proud parents to son Theodore, seven, daughter Gigi, five, and son Otto, three. The separation of professional endeavors has allowed them to enjoy each other's successes without the competitive undercurrent that was previously present. This has fostered a more supportive and harmonious dynamic in their personal life. He now feels a greater sense of pride for her when she achieves success. The shift away from their joint endeavors allows them to each focus on their own ambitions and careers, thereby strengthening their relationship by eliminating the pressures of constant competition. Vogue also addressed the rumours, and said that she does not want their children to hear the gossip.\In the interview, Spencer highlighted the contrasting professional directions they now embrace. Vogue has focused on TV presenting, a career path he never actively pursued. This difference has proven helpful, as it eliminates any competition for roles. He said that when they were working together he did experience the slight competitive drive. He now feels able to celebrate his wife's success without any associated feelings of disappointment or envy. He stated that the dynamic of the joint projects involved a constant comparison of their entertaining abilities. This naturally created a competitive atmosphere, which ultimately became a point of friction within their working relationship. He also acknowledged the necessity of entertainment and the competitiveness, but ultimately the separate careers made for a better dynamic. He feels that the shift toward individual projects has strengthened their marriage by removing the potential for professional rivalry. Vogue also admitted to worrying about their children hearing the 'baseless and cruel' gossip at school. The couple are proud parents to son Theodore, seven, daughter Gigi, and son Otto, three. The couple have been married for a number of years and continue to support each other, without allowing the previous sense of competition to create conflict within their lives. Spencer's decision to step back from their shared projects reflects a considered effort to prioritize their relationship and individual career goals





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