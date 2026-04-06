Spencer Matthews Says Vogue Williams Would Have Left Him If He Hadn't Got Sober

Spencer Matthews reveals how his wife, Vogue Williams, helped him overcome his alcohol issues, admitting he feared losing her and his life if he continued drinking excessively. He shares the pivotal role of Williams's influence and the impact of her pregnancy on his path to sobriety.

Spencer Matthews has shared candid insights into his past struggles with alcohol and the pivotal role his wife, Vogue Williams , played in his journey to sobriety. The reality TV star, known for his time on Made in Chelsea, revealed that he recognized the potential for their relationship to unravel due to his excessive drinking habits.

Matthews, 37, admitted on the On the Mend with Matt Willis podcast that he understood Williams, 40, would have eventually left him if he had continued with his boozy lifestyle. He emphasized that Williams never issued an ultimatum but her disappointment in his drinking was palpable. Matthews highlighted a significant turning point in his life when Williams became pregnant with their first child, Theodore. This event illuminated the divide his drinking created in their relationship, as Williams abstained from alcohol while Matthews continued to drink heavily. This disparity prompted him to question his drinking habits, marking the beginning of his path towards a healthier relationship with alcohol and, ultimately, with his family.\Matthews's struggles with alcohol were further fueled by his professional environment. He detailed how his previous job as a trader at ICAP often involved consuming a significant amount of alcohol daily, with social outings exacerbating the problem. The pressure to maintain this level of drinking made it challenging to recognize the severity of his issues. He recounted how Williams would gently question his solo drinking, pointing out that his behaviour wasn't normal, especially when she was pregnant. These conversations eventually led him to a moment of clarity. He vividly remembers a night when he was alone, consuming a bottle of whiskey and struggling to get to bed. Waking up the next day, he realized that he didn't need alcohol in his life and decided to make a change. He credits Williams's attitude toward alcohol, her dislike for it, as crucial in helping him overcome his issues, stating that his journey would have been significantly more difficult without her influence.\Matthews, now able to drink in moderation, emphasized the profound impact his sobriety has had on his life and his family. He has transitioned from being a problem drinker to someone who can enjoy a drink occasionally, without the compulsion to overindulge. He no longer views alcohol as a problem, attributing his newfound balance to the support of his wife and the awareness he developed. He confessed to feeling as though he could have lost Vogue, his career, or even his life if he had continued down the path of excessive drinking. This transformation is evident in their public appearances, as they've been seen recently enjoying a loving family getaway to St Barts. He highlighted how before his drinking was an all-or-nothing situation. Now, he feels he has great balance in his life. The couple's public displays of affection serve to further dispel rumours of any issues between them, showcasing the strength of their relationship which was forged partly through Matthews's journey to sobriety, thanks to Vogue's influence





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Spencer Matthews Vogue Williams Alcoholism Sobriety Relationships Made In Chelsea

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