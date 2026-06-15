Spencer Pratt and Mayor Bass's Brother Unite in Lawsuit Over Palisades Fire

Failed mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and Kenneth Bass, the brother of Mayor Karen Bass, have teamed up in a lawsuit alleging negligence and systemic failures by Los Angeles city agencies during the deadly Palisades wildfires.

In a surprising legal development, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has formed an unexpected partnership with Kenneth Bass, the 78-year-old brother of Mayor Karen Bass .

The two have joined forces in a massive lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking damages following the catastrophic Palisades fire that devastated the region. Kenneth Bass signed onto the legal action on May 18, asserting that he suffered significant physical injuries and profound emotional distress after the blaze completely destroyed his long-held home in Malibu.

Pratt, who has been a persistent and vocal critic of the mayor's response to the disaster, expressed his support for Kenneth's decision to take legal action. On social media, Pratt stated that he was proud to team up with the mayor's own brother to sue her for what he termed as reckless negligence that led to the destruction of their respective homes, even adding a sarcastic comment about how awkward the family's Thanksgiving dinner might become.

The lawsuit, which was originally initiated by Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag back in January, levels serious allegations against several city entities. The primary focus is on the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which is accused of contributing to the fire's devastation through a failing water system that could not maintain sufficient pressure to fight the blaze.

Furthermore, the plaintiffs claim that the electrical system was inherently dangerous and prone to sparking fires during red-flag weather conditions. A particularly critical claim in the complaint is that the DWP made a conscious decision to operate the water supply system with the reservoir drained and unusable as a cost-saving measure during the deadly wildfires.

The legal action does not stop with the DWP; it also names Southern California Edison and the California Department of Parks and Recreation, accusing them of engaging in a campaign of misinformation and misrepresentations to conceal their responsibility for the disaster in the months following the tragedy. The scale of the Palisades fire was immense, with the flames consuming more than 23,000 acres of land and destroying over 6,800 structures, while resulting in the deaths of a dozen people.

For Kenneth Bass, the loss was deeply personal; he had purchased his Malibu property in the 1980s, and it served as a beloved family home for holiday gatherings. Despite the current legal battle, Mayor Karen Bass has previously spoken openly about her brother's loss, describing the grief and trauma as something that would remain with the family for a long time.

During a Palisades City Council meeting in January, she shared her condolences with all those affected and reaffirmed her absolute commitment to rebuilding the structures destroyed by the fire. Her office has largely dismissed the impact of her brother's involvement in the lawsuit, pointing out that he is just one of thousands of plaintiffs in a case that names 18 different public and private sector defendants.

In response to the allegations, lawyers for the city and the DWP have firmly denied any wrongdoing. In a filing from April, the city presented various defenses, including the argument that the city possesses certain immunities from such claims and that no negligent or wrongful act by city officials led to the fire damage.

Ivor Pine, a spokesman for the LA City Attorney's Office, stated that the office remains confident in the city's position that it is not liable for the wildfires. This legal struggle unfolds against a backdrop of political tension, as Mayor Bass is currently fighting to retain her seat against a progressive challenger, Nithya Raman.

Meanwhile, Spencer Pratt, who failed to secure enough votes to move into the general election, has claimed that his political run was not about power or a grift, but about exposing a corrupt machine within the city's administration. He maintains that despite his exit from the mayoral race, his mission to hold the government accountable continues through these legal channels





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Palisades Fire Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Los Angeles Lawsuit DWP

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