Spencer Pratt Blames Political Rivals for Arson at His Crystal Business Following Mayoral Race Disqualification

Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt attributes a fire at his Pratt Daddy crystal business to political opponents, calling the incident 'very suspicious' and linking it to his recent election turmoil as an arson investigation begins.

Spencer Pratt , a former reality television personality and recent candidate for Los Angeles mayor, has attributed a significant fire at his California-based crystal business to political adversaries.

The blaze erupted at the office of his company, Pratt Daddy, located within the Highlands Circle complex on Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood during the late afternoon of a Thursday. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded with multiple units to battle the flames. Emergency services reported no injuries, and the official cause of the fire is currently under active investigation by authorities.

Pratt, who was disqualified from the mayoral race only days prior to the incident, did not hesitate to express his conviction that the fire was a deliberate act. He described the event as 'very suspicious' and suggested a direct link to the 'contentious election tomfoolery' of the preceding weeks. He stated his intention to avoid compromising the arson investigation but maintained his belief that the timing, so closely following his political activities, indicated foul play.

His rhetoric extended to accusing unnamed individuals in the city of attempting to silence those who expose corruption, specifically naming incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman as targets of his opposition. He characterized the fire as a potential reprisal for his 'civic duty' in challenging the established political order. The fire's location adds another layer of complexity to the narrative.

The building formerly housed Cosa Nostra, a well-regarded local restaurant that suffered damage during the destructive Palisades Fire of the previous year. At the time of this latest blaze, the office space was reportedly undergoing renovations. Pratt publicly thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for their prompt and diligent response in extinguishing the flames.

The sequence of events is particularly striking as the fire occurred mere hours before Pratt released a provocative video on the social media platform X. In the video, he pledged 'war' against the remaining mayoral candidates, Bass and Raman, and claimed to possess a secret recording that could force their resignations, though he provided no substantiating details. This confluence of a personal business fire and aggressive political accusations has drawn considerable attention, with both Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Raman having been contacted for comment by media outlets.

The arson division of the LAFD has been notified, and a thorough investigation is expected to determine the fire's true origin amidst the swirl of speculation





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Fire Arson Investigation Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman Pratt Daddy

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