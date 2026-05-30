Spencer Pratt Blasts Opponents for Destroying Hollywood, Promises to Make LA a 'Nicer' Place

Former reality star and mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is taking aim at his opponents, incumbent Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, for destroying Hollywood, California's economic jewel. Pratt claims that Nithya did nothing as Hollywood fell into the abyss over the last few years and now she wants to believe she suddenly cares. He also stated that Karen and Nithya treat productions like a nuisance and they've killed their golden goose.

Spencer Pratt , a former reality star and mayoral candidate , is taking his vast TV knowledge to call out his opponents for destroying California 's crown economic jewel.

Pratt, 42, went on a lengthy X rant on Friday, calling out his opponents, incumbent Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, for destroying Hollywood. He claimed that Nithya did nothing as Hollywood fell into the abyss over the last few years and now she wants to believe she suddenly cares. He also stated that Karen and Nithya treat productions like a nuisance and they've killed their golden goose.

Pratt would have first-hand knowledge of the production landscape in Los Angeles as he spent years on the reality show, The Hills, which largely filmed in the City of Angels between 2006 and 2010. He promised to pull out all the stops to eliminate every lame reason that makes filming in LA a pain in the neck.

His proposal includes making permitting and parking approvals cheap and easy, increasing LAPD patrols in hotspots to protect the crew, and removing addicts and the homeless from the area. He claimed that many filmmakers and agencies have left LA, along with droves of other locals, because it's not fun anymore to live in the city, which is full of unsightly scenes.

Even the wealthy cast members of Nithya's husband's show have moved out of CA. Nobody likes living under Nithya's leadership, the former reality star wrote. He also stated that the city needs to roll out the red carpet for productions. Raman's husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, is a prominent screenwriter who has worked on shows like 30 Rock and Modern Family.

When the Daily Mail approached Raman's campaign regarding Pratt's outburst against her, her team sent back links to her website and news articles about her plan to up jobs in Hollywood. Her website agreed with Pratt's position that Hollywood was dying and that Los Angeles was losing Hollywood. Not because productions want to leave, but because we've made it too hard for them to stay, her website read.

On Friday, Raman urged Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to support uncapped tax incentives for film and TV productions. Bass has also called for this same measure. The husband of Heidi Montag promised he would pull out all the stops to eliminate every lame reason that makes filming in LA a pain in the neck, including removing homeless people from the streets.

He also claimed that many filmmakers and agencies have left LA, along with droves of other locals, because it's not fun anymore to live in the city, which is full of homeless encampments. Homelessness is a huge problem in the city, with many voters ranking it a high concern. Raman has deep connections to Hollywood through her husband, and major names like Tiny Fey and Mindy Kaling have contributed to her campaign.

Despite having the support of some of Hollywood's most elite, Raman is still polling behind Pratt and Bass. Pratt and Bass are practically tied in the latest election poll by the California Post, showing the reality star with 30.1 percent of support and the incumbent with 29.5 percent. Raman is only polling 23.4 percent of the votes, however, 40 percent of voters view her favorably.

Voters are deeply worried about the homelessness crisis in LA, as well as housing affordability, the poll found. The primary will be held on Tuesday. The Daily Mail has reached out to Pratt and Bass for further comment





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Spencer Pratt Hollywood California Election Mayoral Candidate

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