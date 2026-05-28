Spencer Pratt builds coalition to challenge Karen Bass in LA mayoral primary

Reality TV villain Spencer Pratt is building a coalition to challenge Karen Bass and leftist Councilmember Nithya Raman in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral primary. He has taken on haters from throughout liberal LA and even won over his sister, Stephanie Pratt, who once called his candidacy a 'vote for stupidity.' Pratt plans to bring together various groups to help him defeat Bass, including two of Los Angeles' most dangerous street gangs, the Bloods and Crips.

Reality TV villain Spencer Pratt is building a coalition to challenge Karen Bass and leftist Councilmember Nithya Raman in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral primary.

The controversial candidate has taken on haters from throughout liberal LA and even won over his sister, Stephanie Pratt, who once called his candidacy a 'vote for stupidity.

' Pratt plans to bring together various groups to help him defeat Bass, including two of Los Angeles' most dangerous street gangs, the Bloods and Crips. He claims to be cool with both gangs and has even met with them, stating 'I'm meeting with the Bloods next week. I'm cool with Crips and Bloods.

' Pratt's recent rallies in South Central LA have drawn a diverse crowd, including a former Playboy Playmate and someone who had been at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He has also claimed that he wants ICE out of Los Angeles, while still being in favor of Donald Trump's vow to get rid of the worst of the worst illegal migrants.

Pratt has maintained his independence and even expressed support for transgender rights, stating 'It's common sense for people to do whatever they want with their own body and identify however they want. That is America.

' He has also claimed that his wife, fellow 'The Hills' star Heidi Montag, is a gay icon. However, one of Pratt's biggest wins was getting sister Stephanie on his side, who initially opposed his candidacy. Pratt has also been endorsed by Donald Trump, despite being a registered Republican. Trump has indicated his seal of approval, stating 'He's doing well,' and has even floated the idea that Pratt could lose due to a 'really rigged vote in California.

' Pratt has drawn comparisons to the president by his former aide, Steven Bannon, who has called him 'probably the most Trumpian candidate we've ever seen in terms of house style. ' The primary is on June 2, with Bass considered the favorite to win. Current polling indicates the race may go to a November 3 runoff since none of the candidates have an outright majority





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Coalition Building Street Gangs ICE Transgender Rights Donald Trump Endorsement Steven Bannon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phil Spencer: Downsizing isn't just for retirees - how to do it successfullyThink of moving down the property ladder as 'rightsizing' – and a chance to embrace a home that complements a new phase in your life, says Phil Spencer

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Fires Back at Drew Carey and Chelsea Handler Over Epstein Allegations Amid Mayoral Race ClashFormer reality‑TV star Spencer Pratt accuses Drew Carey and Chelsea Handler of ties to Jeffrey Epstein after they denounce his mayoral bid, while his controversial platform on homelessness and public safety gains unexpected traction in Los Angeles politics.

Read more »

She was planning life's next chapter, then came a call from Marks and Spencer'Then everything stopped, it was like a lightbulb being turned off'

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Fires Back at Lisa Rinna Over Mayoral Campaign CriticismSpencer Pratt responds to Lisa Rinna's comment that she doesn't want a 'reality person' as LA mayor, defending his bid and attacking incumbent Karen Bass's past.

Read more »