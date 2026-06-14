Spencer Pratt Claims Secret Recordings of LA Mayoral Rivals After Loss

Spencer Pratt, a former mayoral candidate, appeared to have made a quick retreat from Los Angeles after his loss in the city's mayoral primary. He was spotted grabbing a bite with his wife in Carpinteria, two counties away from LA, where he mocked the top vote-getters in the primary and claimed to have secret recordings of them.

Spencer Pratt appeared to have made a quick retreat from Los Angeles after his bruising loss in the city's mayoral primary when he was spotted grabbing a bite late last week.

The 42-year-old former mayoral candidate was pictured with his wife Heidi Montag in Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County, about an hour and a half's drive from Downtown Los Angeles, on Thursday. The two reality stars were spotted leaving Delgado's Mexican restaurant shortly after he mocked the two top vote-getters in LA's mayoral primary, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and her challenger to the left, City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

Pratt had challenged Bass's leadership by harping on Los Angeles's homeless population and fears about crime rates – which have reached historic lows in recent years, according to the Los Angeles Times – after he slammed her for an alleged poor response to last year's LA Fires that destroyed his home. The sighting also came just days before a fire broke out at Pratt's crystal business in LA, which he claimed was due to arson at the hands of his political enemies.

The failed mayoral candidate stayed under the radar for his trip out of LA in a black graphic T-shirt and tan shorts, along with a navy baseball cap and chunky black sunglasses. Spencer Pratt appeared to have made a quick retreat from LA after his bruising loss in the city's mayoral primary when he was spotted grabbing a bite two counties over in Carpinteria, Calif. , with his wife, Heidi Montag, on Thursday.

Montag looked similarly casual in a gray sweater with navy stripes and flared jeans. She covered up her long blond hair with a pale peach-colored Louis Vuitton baseball cap, and she also donned sunglasses. Her husband's eyes were glued to his phone as they headed out of the restaurant. Last week, Pratt claimed to have obtained secret recordings of the more successful Los Angeles mayoral hopefuls, which he said could force them to 'resign in disgrace' if released.

The reality TV star made the allegations in a blistering rant on social media that he posted four days after he was booted from the race. Pratt pledged to go to 'war' with the remaining candidates, incumbent Mayor Bass and progressive Raman, as he vaguely claimed that his loss was the result of 'the machine protecting the machine.

' Vowing that he would still 'stop' Bass and Raman, Pratt claimed to have 'some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. ' 'Karen, Nithya, ask yourselves,' he said. 'Is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?

Pratt was dressed casually and wore chunky sunglasses as he left Delgado's Mexican restaurant with Montag. A day later, he claimed to have incriminating recordings of his successful primary opponents, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. The intense, three-minute video on Friday saw Pratt admit that his campaign is 'coming to a close' but insist he is moving on to a 'more interesting phase.

' 'Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between dumb and dumber,' Pratt said. Read More Spencer Pratt reveals he has 'secret recordings' of LA mayoral rivals after losing race 'Now, every problem that plagues Los Angeles, because of these two corrupt communists, is going to accelerate, and the city will tumble headlong into the abyss.

' The former TV star appeared to suggest that federal authorities were 'coming' after Bass and Raman, though he offered no evidence for that. 'I want all of you awake at night sweating and worried about 5 a.m., when the FBI blazers bust in the door, breaking open your office,' Pratt said. 'Because I assure you, they're coming,' he added.

Pratt did not provide any specifics about the supposed recordings, or how they came to exist, including if his opponents knew they were being recorded. However, he added: 'If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait.

' Pratt claims to have obtained secret recordings of the Los Angeles mayoral hopefuls that would force them to 'resign in disgrace' if released. He didn't provide additional details about the alleged recordings or how he obtained them.

Pratt said that the problems plaguing Los Angeles would 'accelerate' and claimed that voters had 'no idea how bad things' were about to get now that they face the prospect of another Democratic mayor; Tents are seen on Skid Row in June 2025 Pratt spelled out a grim doomsday 'zero hour' prediction for Los Angeles under the leadership of Raman or Bass.

'You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city,' he adde





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Karen Bass Nithya Raman Secret Recordings Political Enemies Arson Federal Authorities Doomsday Prediction

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