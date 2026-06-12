Spencer Pratt Criticizes Vote Counting Delays After Los Angeles Mayoral Loss

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt broke his silence following his defeat in the Los Angeles mayoral race, mocking the prolonged count of mail-in ballots that ultimately propelled progressive challenger Nithya Raman into a runoff against incumbent Karen Bass.

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt criticized the slow pace of vote counting in Los Angeles after his defeat in the mayoral election. Pratt had held second place until Sunday, when progressive challenger Nithya Raman moved ahead as mail-in ballots continued to be tallied.

By Monday night, the Associated Press projected that Raman would advance to a November runoff against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, confirming Pratt's loss. Pratt did not publicly comment immediately after the results, but on Thursday he posted a sarcastic query on social media asking if officials were finished counting votes, highlighting the extended period allowed for mail-in ballots, which typically favor Democratic candidates.

His comment came nearly a week after President Donald Trump dispatched a Justice Department official to monitor the counting, echoing baseless claims of election fraud in California. In the state's top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters proceed to the general election regardless of party affiliation. Pratt, a Republican known from The Hills, transformed the race into a personal crusade against Bass following the destruction of his $3 million home in the Palisades fire last year.

His campaign leveraged AI-generated videos and creative advertisements, positioning himself as an outsider who would address the city's homelessness crisis. He attracted celebrity endorsements, including from President Trump, Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid, Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Selma Blair, Paris Hilton, and Diplo. On election night, Pratt expressed confidence in making the runoff, telling reporters outside a Mexican restaurant where he and wife Heidi Montag held a watch party that Mayor Bass should be ready.

Meanwhile, Raman, a progressive city council member, appeared emotional as she initially trailed in third place. The momentum shifted as additional mail-in ballots were counted, allowing Raman to overtake Pratt. Raman is now seen as a stronger contender against Bass, who faced criticism for attending an event in Ghana during the wildfires. Democrats hold a significant registration advantage in Los Angeles County.

Raman entered the race just before the filing deadline, despite having previously aligned with Bass. She received support from the Democratic Socialists of America, drawing parallels to the successful mayoral campaign of Zohran Mamdani in New York City. The runoff will determine whether Bass secures a second term or Raman becomes the city's next mayor





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election Nithya Raman Karen Bass Vote Counting Mail-In Ballots Runoff Election Reality TV Homelessness Wildfires Celebrity Endorsements Donald Trump Democratic Socialists Of America

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