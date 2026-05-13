Spencer Pratt Defends Luxury Hotel Stay Amid Surge in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt responds to claims about his residence at Hotel Bel-Air and clashes with political opponents over his rising popularity and policy stances.

Spencer Pratt , the former star of reality television, is currently navigating a storm of controversy regarding his living situation during his bid for the mayoralty of Los Angeles.

While Pratt had previously suggested that he was residing in a modest trailer following the tragic loss of his multi-million dollar mansion in the Palisades wildfires, reports have emerged indicating a much more opulent reality. According to news from TMZ, the candidate has actually been staying at the prestigious Hotel Bel-Air, a luxury establishment known for its high costs and exclusive amenities, including a world-class spa, tennis courts, and swimming pools.

The nightly rate for such accommodations is reported to be at least 1,500 dollars, a stark contrast to the humble trailer he claimed to occupy. Furthermore, it has been noted that the trailer remains empty while his family, including wife Heidi Montag and their children, reside in Carpinteria. In a fiery rebuttal posted on the social media platform X, Pratt redirected the narrative toward the perceived failures of current Mayor Karen Bass.

He questioned why the media was focusing on his hotel stay rather than the reasons why he lacked a permanent home. Pratt explicitly blamed Bass for the devastation of the Palisades wildfires, claiming that her mismanagement led to the destruction of his own property and those of thousands of other residents. He emphasized that the fire resulted in significant loss of life and billions of dollars in damages, making it a core issue of his political platform.

Beyond the political argument, Pratt told TMZ that his move to the Hotel Bel-Air was a matter of personal safety. He claimed that as his campaign gained momentum, he became the target of death threats from individuals he described as Bassholes and Ramaniacs, referring to the supporters of Mayor Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman. Pratt argued that the hotel provided necessary armed security that a trailer simply could not offer.

The political tension has escalated further with Councilwoman Nithya Raman entering the fray. During an appearance on the No Lie podcast hosted by Brian Tyler Cohen, Raman described Pratt as a fascist and a mini-Trump, suggesting that his rise in the polls is not a result of his own merits but rather a symptom of voter apathy and frustration among the electorate. Raman argued that when citizens feel ignored by the system, they turn toward extreme figures.

However, these comments have largely backfired, with many critics accusing Raman of overusing labels common in far-left rhetoric. This verbal sparring comes at a time when Pratt is seeing a genuine surge in popularity. Recent data from the prediction market Kalshi shows Pratt with a 32 percent chance of victory, significantly climbing from previous lows. This shift is largely attributed to a recent high-profile debate where Pratt's aggressive and straightforward style resonated with a large portion of the audience.

An NBC poll indicated that 79 percent of viewers believed Pratt won the debate, outperforming both Bass and Raman. As the June 2nd election approaches, Pratt is positioning himself as a disruptive force in Los Angeles politics. His campaign is built upon a foundation of criticizing the incumbent administration's handling of the city's most pressing issues, specifically homelessness and rising crime rates.

By framing himself as a victim of the current establishment and a champion for the frustrated resident, he has managed to pivot from a reality TV persona to a serious political contender. The dynamic of the race has shifted dramatically, with Raman's lead evaporating from over 50 percent to a mere 14 percent in recent weeks.

The electorate seems to be responding to Pratt's promise to take the city back from what he describes as woke mobs, signaling a potential rightward shift in the leadership of one of America's most influential cities. The coming weeks will likely see an intensification of these personal and political battles as the candidates vie for the hearts and minds of Angelinos





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Nithya Raman Hotel Bel-Air

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt vows to crack down on anti-Semitism in LA Mayor raceThe former 'Real World' star, a vocal critic of incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, said he blames far-left leaders like her for fomenting hate against Jews. He plans to step up policing against anti-Semitic targets, including ramping up patrols around synagogues and Chabad centers. He vows to end violence against Jewish people on his watch.

Read more »

Spencer Matthews Ignored Former Flame Millie Mackintosh at BaftasSpencer Matthews, who attended the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams, snubbed his former Made in Chelsea co-star, Millie Mackintosh. This raised eyebrows as Spencer and Millie were best man and maid of honor at each other's weddings in the past. The source revealed this is just one of Spencer's recent changes, distancing himself from his friends from the show.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Sees Surge in LA Mayoral Race Following Strong Debate PerformanceFormer reality star Spencer Pratt gains momentum in the Los Angeles mayoral race, overtaking Nithya Raman in prediction markets after a viral debate performance.

Read more »

Lady Kitty Spencer is dripping in giant bridal jewels from billionaire husband for friend's weddingPrincess Diana's model niece Lady Kitty Spencer was spotted hiding in her friend's wedding photos in an ethereal silk dress, which she teamed with jewellery from her wedding with billionaire Michael Lewis in 2021.

Read more »