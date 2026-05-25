Spencer Pratt distances himself from Alex Jones amid Los Angeles mayoral campaign

Spencer Pratt, a candidate for the Los Angeles mayoral position, has been trying to distance himself from known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Pratt appeared on Jones' InfoWars show in 2009 and 2017, and has been accused by his competitor Nithya Raman of not believing in vaccines and being a conspiracy theorist. Pratt has responded to these accusations by slamming Raman as a pathological liar and antisemite. He has also touched on aggressive plans to curb the city's homeless population, suggesting that many of them are not from Los Angeles and are being bused in by scam organizations. Pratt's comments have sparked controversy and have been met with criticism from many in the community. Despite this, Pratt remains a strong contender in the mayoral race, with polls showing him to be in a close second place behind incumbent Karen Bass.

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt sought to distance himself from known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over the weekend. Pratt, 42, also touched on aggressive plans to curb the city's homeless population during the Friday interview with ABC7 Los Angeles - including unplug non-LA residents from local tax benefits and pawning them off on Seattle.

Reporter Josh Haskell had asked the Hills star-turned-Republican about recent remarks from his competitor Nithya Raman. Raman accused Pratt of not believing in vaccines and being a conspiracy theorist last week, highlighting comments made during a 2009 InfoWars appearance where Pratt told Jones the 9/11 terrorist attacks were 100 percent an inside-job.

Another appearance, in 2017, was well after Jones aired his claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first graders and six adults was also a ruse by the federal government, Haskell noted. What's your response to that? Haskell asked - to which Pratt slammed Raman as a pathological liar and antisemite. She could do whatever she wants.

All these people don't want you to talk about their failures, he continued, ahead of a crucial June 2 primary. So, we could go back 15 years - I've said a lot of dumb things. I've done a lot of stupid things in my life, Pratt continued.

LA Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was grilled about his past with a prominent conspiracy theorist during a Friday interview with ABC7 Los Angeles Pratt was grilled about whether he shared views with Alex Jones. Pratt appeared on Jones' old show, InfoWars, in 2009 and 2017. During the latter, Pratt said he believed the 9/11 terrorist attacks were 100 percent an inside-job.

But after they let my house burn down, my parents' house burn down, I'm a different person, he concluded, referring to local progressives like Raman, who is a city councilmember. He and wife Heidi Montag lost their $2.5 million Pacific Palisades home to the fires in early 2025. They're not running against a person from the past, Pratt emphasized.

The reality star-turned-conservative is set to face off with Raman and incumbent Karen Bass on Tuesday in what's shaping up to be a fiercely contested race. Polls have the three as favorites in the race with few points between them. Elsewhere in the interview, Pratt was asked about his plans for the more than 40,000 homeless in Los Angeles. Well, they're not homeless, he immediately said.

They're drug addicts. Most of these people are addicted to fentanyl and meth. He maintained those people are not only choosing to be on the streets because they want to do drugs, but that most were not even from Los Angeles - 60 percent, to be precise. Pratt, in a 2009 tweet, hailed Jones as an American Hero Pratt, 42, also touched on aggressive plans to curb the city's homeless population during the Friday interview, ahead of Tuesday's primary.

These people have been bused in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, scam homeless nonprofits. These people, when I unplug them, and say, you're not taking our tax money anymore, they're all going to Seattle, Pratt said, summing up the strategy as not everyone goes in the same box. So the people who want to keep doing drugs on the sidewalk - a lot of these people will leave, he explained.

The other ones, there's a lot of criminals - there's people that are getting naked in front of kids - they're going to jail. The people torching animals? They're going to jail. A poll last week from Emerson College showed Pratt climbing to just points behind Bass and second-place in the race, despite originally entering as an underdog.

Pratt, in a 2009 tweet following his first InfoWars appearance, hailed Jones as an American Hero! InfoWars ended its broadcast for the final time earlier this month, after failing to pay damages to the Sandy Hook shooting victims' families





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