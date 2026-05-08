Spencer Pratt Dominates LA Mayoral Debate, Dismisses Rival as 'Random City Councilmember'

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt gained significant momentum in the Los Angeles mayoral race after a heated debate where he dismissed rival Nithya Raman as a 'random city councilmember.' Pratt's aggressive style and criticism of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass's policies resonated with voters, with polls showing a surge in his support. The debate highlighted the candidates' differing approaches to issues like homelessness and wildfire response.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt delivered a scathing critique of his opponent Nithya Raman during a heated debate on Wednesday night, dismissing her as a 'random city councilmember.

' The 42-year-old reality TV star's blunt remarks left Raman visibly upset, prompting her to voice her frustration to a KNBC reporter after the debate, according to the LA Times. Pratt's aggressive debate style resonated with viewers, with 79 percent declaring him the winner in a post-debate poll conducted by NBC.

The Republican candidate made the remark after Raman accused him of colluding with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass to push her out of the race, alleging they wanted to face each other exclusively because they believed it would improve their chances of winning. Pratt swiftly dismissed the accusation, drawing laughter from the audience as he quipped, 'Mayor Bass and I are definitely not working together. I blame this person for burning my house down.

' Pratt has been a vocal critic of Bass's handling of the devastating LA wildfires, which destroyed his $3.8 million home and over 11,000 others across southern California in January 2025. The aspiring politician expressed a preference for running against Raman alone, stating, 'All the unions support Mayor Bass. You think it's easier to run against the incumbent mayor with all the unions, or a random city councilmember who has been a failure for six years?

' Assessments of the debate widely concluded that Raman struggled against both Pratt and Bass. KNBC described it as a 'rough night' for the city councilwoman, while the famously liberal LA Times labeled her a 'loser,' with Pratt emerging as the 'winner.

' Pratt's campaign for LA mayor has gained momentum, with the former 'The Hills' star highlighting issues such as rampant drug use, homelessness, and Bass's response to the wildfires. In a post-debate interview with KNBC, Raman reiterated her claim that Pratt and Bass were 'attacking me because both of them want to face the other person,' adding, 'I believe that our choices in this election do not have to be the very broken status quo that is frustrating so many Angelenos, or a MAGA Republican.

' Recent polls indicate a tight race heading into the June 2 election, with a potential runoff on November 3 if no candidate secures over 50 percent of the vote. Pratt registered 14 percent support in a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll last month, trailing Bass at 25 percent and Raman at 17 percent.

However, prediction market Kalshi now gives Pratt a 22 percent chance of victory, a significant increase from less than 10 percent a week before the high-stakes debate. LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano described the debate as having 'two winners and one loser,' criticizing Raman for 'failing' to position herself as a leading candidate.

'At times, Raman was tongue-tied trying to answer simple questions,' Arellano noted. Pratt, married to reality TV star Heidi Montag, has surged in the LA mayoral race, focusing his platform on criticizing Bass's handling of the Palisades fire and the city's homelessness crisis. His family home was destroyed in the Palisades fire in January 2025.

Arellano added that the 'line of the night' came from Pratt when he dismissed Raman as a 'random councilmember,' reflecting the LA political world's response to her late entry into the race. This stands in stark contrast to Pratt's 'boisterous bro' image on the debate stage





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Los Angeles Mayoral Race Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Karen Bass LA Wildfires

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