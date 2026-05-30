Spencer Pratt Draws Trump Comparisons After Anecdote About Fan Thanking Him

Spencer Pratt, mayoral candidate and former reality TV star, is compared to Donald Trump after telling a story about an unnamed fan thanking him for his campaign. He discussed faith, debate performance, and plans to revive Hollywood.

Spencer Pratt , the former reality TV star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate, has drawn further comparisons to President Donald Trump after recounting a story about an unnamed fan thanking him for his campaign.

During an appearance on Fox News with host Kayleigh McEnany, Pratt discussed the role his faith has played in his political run. The 42-year-old said he relied on his wife, Heidi Montag, to reconnect with religion, which he claimed led supporters to praise him for trying to save Los Angeles. The anecdote mirrored a familiar pattern of Trump telling stories about admirers expressing gratitude for his accomplishments.

Pratt began by explaining how his faith helped him calm his nerves before a high-stakes debate against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman, whom he referred to as two lying demons. I have never done a debate, and I have never argued with two lying demons live on TV, Pratt said, before adding that he meant in a political setting. Technically, maybe in my past reality TV career we could say that happened before, he continued.

But I just said, God, if you want this for me, please, just have me destroy them live on TV. And I walked off that stage and this young high school kid came right up to me, and he said, Thank you, sir, for being the only one that told the truth up there on the stage.

Pratts remark drew immediate comparisons to Trump, with outlet Mediaite accusing him of taking a page out of Trumps playbook to praise his own campaigning. This is not the first time Pratt has been likened to the former president; his combative style and unorthodox campaign tactics have frequently invited such parallels. Following the debate earlier this month, a poll from NBC found that 79 percent of viewers believed Pratt won the debate against Bass and Raman.

Pratt did not name the fan who thanked him, but he said he interpreted the encounter as a sign from God that he was meant to win the mayoral race. For me, when I set out on this mission, it was just to hit the truth at the highest platform I could, he told Fox News. That is all I ever thought I was going to be able to do.

Obviously, I know what needs to be done, but if it was only to expose the lies and corruption of our beautiful city, I would have been fine. But that was Gods plan.

However, it seems like God has me going all the way in five days if everyone just turns in their ballots right now and votes. As the campaign enters its final stretch, voters will head to the polls on June 2. If no candidate secures 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election in November.

Pratt, initially considered a longshot when he launched his campaign in January, has seen a surge in support according to prediction markets, giving him a real chance at toppling the incumbent mayor. In the home stretch, Pratt has leveraged his reality TV background to criticize his opponents for the decline of Hollywood, a key economic driver for Los Angeles. He went on a lengthy X rant on Friday, calling out Bass and Raman for destroying the citys entertainment industry.

Nithya did NOTHING as Hollywood fell into the abyss over the last few years, and now she wants you to believe she suddenly cares? She thinks you are dumb, he wrote. Karen and Nithya treat productions like a nuisance, and they have killed our golden goose. Pratt has first-hand knowledge of the production landscape, having spent years on the reality show The Hills, which filmed largely in Los Angeles between 2006 and 2010.

He promised to pull out ALL the stops to eliminate every lame reason that makes filming in LA a pain in the neck. The race remains tight, with Pratt appealing to voters frustrated with the citys direction and promising a populist shakeup





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