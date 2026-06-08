Spencer Pratt Drops to Third as Nithya Raman Surges Past Him in LA Mayoral Race

In the Los Angeles mayoral primary, reality TV star Spencer Pratt has fallen to third place after socialist candidate Nithya Raman overtook him by approximately 3,000 votes in the latest ballot count. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass leads with 34.7 percent, followed by Raman with 27.1 percent and Pratt with 26.7 percent. The race remains uncalled as mail-in ballots continue to be tallied, drawing scrutiny from the Department of Justice following former President Donald Trump's unfounded fraud allegations. Pratt's social media posts have shifted from calls for patience to expressions of frustration as his chances of reaching the runoff diminish.

The Los Angeles mayoral primary election has seen a dramatic shift as socialist candidate Nithya Raman has surged past reality television personality Spencer Pratt , pushing him into a precarious third place position.

With the vast majority of ballots counted, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass maintains a significant lead, but the battle for the second runoff spot has become intensely competitive. As of the latest update on Sunday night, following a new batch of ballot drops in California, Raman now holds a narrow advantage of roughly 3,000 votes over Pratt, effectively making her the favorite to advance to a likely November runoff against Bass.

The current tallies show Bass with 34.7 percent of the vote after 83 percent of ballots have been processed. Raman stands at 27.1 percent, while Pratt lags slightly behind at 26.7 percent. The razor-thin margin has injected a new level of uncertainty into an election that many observers initially believed would see Pratt, a Republican, easily secure a place in the general election.

His campaign's momentum appeared strong in the immediate aftermath of the primary, but the protracted counting of California's mail-in ballots has enabled Raman to steadily close and ultimately surpass the gap. Pratt has not hidden his disappointment with the unfolding situation. Earlier in the week, he had urged patience among his supporters as the state continued its meticulous tabulation.

However, as his lead evaporated, he adopted a more confrontational tone on social media. In a Sunday post, he shared an image of Raman reacting on election night and wrote, 'Remember everyone…we are still in the lead, and we've got allllllll the way til July 6th to keep counting. They're not the only ones who know where to find votes.

' The comment reflects his growing frustration and hints at the legal and rhetorical battles that may follow the final certification. The national political climate has seeped into this local contest. Former President Donald Trump has already alleged election fraud in the still-uncalled Los Angeles mayoral race, as well as in another high-profile California contest.

His pronouncements have prompted the U.S. Department of Justice to dispatch an attorney to observe the ballot counting process in the city, a routine procedural move to ensure compliance with federal law but one that now carries heightened political symbolism. The presence of a federal observer underscores the intense scrutiny on this election. Raman's rise is noteworthy given her self-described democratic socialist platform, which contrasts sharply with Pratt's more conservative, celebrity-driven campaign.

Her ability to mobilize support in a non-partisan municipal race signals a potential shift in the city's political dynamics, particularly among younger and progressive voters. Should she secure the second-place finish, the runoff against Bass would present a clear ideological choice for Los Angeles voters, pitting the incumbent's experience against Raman's calls for systemic change on issues like housing and policing.

Meanwhile, other citywide races are also nearing their conclusions. In the contest for city attorney, Democrat Xavier Becerra has already clinched his spot in the runoff. The battle for the remaining slot involves Republican Steve Hilton and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer. Following the same Sunday ballot drop, Steyer narrowed the gap to within five percentage points of Hilton.

Hilton, however, remains favored to hold on, with expectations that additional votes from more conservative regions of the county will bolster his total. The slow drip of results has left several political careers in suspense, highlighting the unique challenges of California's vote-by-mail system where final outcomes often remain unknown for weeks. This story continues to develop as election officials throughout Los Angeles County work to complete the count by the July 4 certification deadline.

Both campaigns are likely to continue their messaging, and the specter of legal challenges cannot be dismissed given the acrimony and Trump's rhetoric. The result will determine not only who governs the nation's second-largest city but also whether a groundbreaking socialist candidate can break through in a major American metropolis





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Los Angeles Mayoral Election Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Karen Bass California Ballot Counting Mail-In Votes Donald Trump Fraud Claims Department Of Justice Observer Los Angeles Politics Runoff Election

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