Spencer Pratt Escalates Mayoral Campaign With Provocative AI Video Targeting LA Elites

Former reality star Spencer Pratt transforms his mayoral run into a populist crusade, utilizing an AI-generated superhero video to attack Mayor Karen Bass and other California politicians following devastating wildfires.

Spencer Pratt , once known primarily for his presence on the MTV reality show The Hills, has shifted his public image from a tabloid fixture to a defiant political challenger.

In a bold and controversial move, the aspiring Los Angeles Mayor recently reshared a video on the social platform X that portrays him as a Batman-inspired vigilante. The content, which appears to be created using artificial intelligence, depicts Pratt swooping in to save the city from a group of political figures and Hollywood elites.

In a particularly striking visual, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is shown with her face painted like the Joker, sitting on a throne alongside Governor Gavin Newsom and Former Vice President Kamala Harris. While the city burns and citizens plead for assistance, the superhero version of Pratt attacks these leaders by throwing tomatoes at them. The video concludes with a stark message stating that Los Angeles is worth saving.

This digital assault has drawn attention from various political figures, including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who praised the clip as potentially the most effective political advertisement of the year. Although Pratt did not commission the ad himself, his decision to amplify it marks a significant escalation in his campaign strategy. The roots of this aggressive campaign lie in the catastrophic wildfires of January 2025, which stand as the most destructive blazes in the history of Los Angeles.

These fires decimated more than 6,800 structures across Southern California, leaving thousands of residents displaced. Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, were among the victims who lost their entire home in the devastation. This personal tragedy provided the impetus for Pratt to launch his mayoral bid in January, positioning himself as a direct voice for those who feel abandoned by the current administration.

Pratt has been relentlessly critical of Mayor Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, accusing them of ignoring the systemic failures that plague the city. The tension between Pratt and Bass has escalated into a public feud, with Bass dismissing Pratt as a celebrity who is merely exploiting the grief of wildfire victims for political gain.

She has gone as far as to suggest that Pratt lacks a fundamental understanding of how government works and would benefit from taking a basic civics course, claiming she has seen no actual proposals for solutions from his camp. Rather than retreating in the face of these criticisms, Pratt has utilized the attacks to fuel his populist narrative. He argues that the current leadership is completely disconnected from the daily struggles of ordinary Los Angeles residents.

To illustrate this point, Pratt released a campaign advertisement where he physically stood in front of the three million dollar mansion owned by Councilwoman Nithya Raman. In the clip, he contrasts the opulent living conditions of city officials with the grim reality of the homelessness crisis and the ruins left by the wildfires.

By showcasing the juxtaposition of luxury estates and sprawling homeless encampments, Pratt aims to prove that those in power do not have to live with the consequences of their own policy failures. While Raman has condemned these tactics as reckless and unnecessary, Pratt insists that her reaction only proves the validity of his claims.

As the June 2 mayoral primary approaches, the race has become an unpredictable battle between the established political order and an outsider who is leveraging viral media and personal tragedy to disrupt the status quo. Pratt continues to maintain that Mayor Bass needs to step aside to allow for a leadership that actually prioritizes the lived experience of the people over the prestige of the office





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