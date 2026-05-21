Spencer Pratt Explains Why He Joined the Republican Party

Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star turned LA mayoral candidate, revealed in an interview with CNN's Elex Michaelson that his decision to register as a Republican in 2020 was influenced by the party's strong support for gun rights. He explained that he obtained a concealed carry permit in California, a state where open carry is generally prohibited, and that the Republican Party's stance on concealed carry was a key factor in his political affiliation.

Spencer Pratt , a former reality TV star turned LA mayoral candidate, revealed in an interview with CNN's Elex Michaelson that his decision to register as a Republican in 2020 was influenced by the party's strong support for gun rights .

Pratt, who experienced numerous death threats during his time as a reality TV star, recalled receiving advice from law enforcement to obtain a gun for self-defense. He and his wife, Heidi Montag, obtained concealed carry permits in California, a state where open carry is generally prohibited. Pratt emphasized that the Republican Party's stance on concealed carry was a key factor in his political affiliation.

He also highlighted the shift in California's firearm laws, particularly the elimination of the 'good moral character' requirement for concealed carry permits, which was a result of the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. This ruling expanded Second Amendment protections for carrying firearms in public.

However, the law was challenged in court, and a panel of judges with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals partially struck down the law's restrictions on public places. Pratt's comments come as he seeks to overtake his opponents in the LA mayoral race, including incumbent Karen Bass and LA Councilmember Nithya Raman. The primary is scheduled for June 2, with Bass considered the frontrunner.

The race is expected to go to a November 3 runoff if no candidate secures a majority





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Spencer Pratt Republican Party Gun Rights Concealed Carry California LA Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman

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