Spencer Pratt Extends Lead in Los Angeles Mayor's Race

Spencer Pratt has taken the lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with 30.44% of the votes counted so far. Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are trailing behind him. Pratt's campaign has been fueled by his $3 million home burning down in the 2025 Palisades Fire, and he has pledged to combat the city's homeless encampments and streamline the city's response to emergencies.

Spencer Pratt has extended his lead over rival Nithya Raman in the close-run race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles - though votes are still being counted.

Incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass has advanced to the runoff election with 34.8 percent of the votes so far, while Pratt is edging a close second with 30.44 percent. Meanwhile, City Councilwoman Raman, Pratt's left-leaning rival, is trailing third place with just 22.32 percent. Sixty-three percent of the votes have been counted so far. If one candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote from Tuesday night's primary, they become the new mayor of California's biggest city outright.

However, if none of the hopefuls reach the majority threshold, the top two finishers advance to a head-to-head contest in November. Early counts indicate that registered Republican Pratt, 42, will be up against Bass, 72, who has run the city since 2022. The Hills reality TV star said he is ready to face off with Bass.

'We can do debates every Friday if she would like,' he told reporters on Tuesday night. 'I got in this because I felt like my city failed myself, my neighbors,' he continued, painting a dark image of the current state of LA and sharing what he wants to fix, including to 'help those homeless people.

' Pratt has extended his lead over rival Nithya Raman in the close-run race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles - though votes are still being counted Raman burst into tears as early results showed she fell into a distant third place in the race Pratt's primary night party was attended by a host of A-listers including his wife, fellow reality TV star Heidi Montag Pratt argued that he has Democratic as well as Republican supporters, boiling his campaign down to a single line: 'I'm an Angeleno who said enough is enough, and I had to step up. ' 'I'm going to show everybody that I'm their mayor,' he said, clearly enthused, before wrapping his remarks.

'I'm going to go get some tacos. ' Meanwhile, Raman burst into tears as early results showed she fell into a distant third place in the race. The left-wing candidate wept on stage as she paid tribute to her children, saying her dwindling campaign had been 'about building a city that is worthy of you.

' The councilwoman was a front-runner early in the race, but her support nosedived as she campaigned on a raft of woke policies, including raising taxes, maintaining Los Angeles' 'Sanctuary City' status, and opposing bans on homeless encampments near schools. Meanwhile, Bass has acknowledged that her time in office has been bumpy but pointed to reductions in homelessness and a historically low homicide rate in the nation's second-most populous city.

She is a former member of Congress and the first Black woman to serve as mayor. Incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Bass has advanced to the runoff election with 34.8 percent of the votes so far.

Early counts indicate that registered Republican Pratt, 42, will be up against Bass, 72, who has run the city since 2022, in a face-to-face contest in November Pratt's primary night party was attended by a host of A-listers including his wife, fellow reality TV star Heidi Montag. His campaign has been fueled by their $3 million home burning down in the 2025 Palisades Fire, as he harnessed resident rage at the city's response to the infernos to build his political platform.

Pratt has pledged to combat the city's sprawling homeless encampments, while blaming Bass for allowing them to proliferate. Like Donald Trump, he has presented himself as a candidate who will topple bureaucracy and make real change in the city. He has pledged to streamline the chain of command for emergencies like the wildfires, and reduce inefficiencies in the permit process to allow victims to rebuild more quickly.

Pratt has also vowed to hire more LAPD officers and use a treatment-first approach to homelessness. California has been considered a Democratic stronghold in recent years, but this was not always the case. The state has had more Republican governors than Democratic ones in the past 60 years, the most recent being the Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who held the office from 2003 to 2011





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Nithya Raman Homelessness Wildfires California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bill Maher Endorses Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles Mayoral RaceBill Maher has thrown his support behind reality star Spencer Pratt's underdog mayoral campaign in Los Angeles, praising his authenticity and shared frustration with progressive governance. The endorsement comes as a new poll shows Pratt surging to second place, setting up a competitive race against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Accuses Nithya Raman of Hiring Fake Supporters for Campaign CommercialLos Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has accused one of his opponents, Nithya Raman, of hiring a crowd of fake supporters for a campaign commercial. Pratt, 42, is one of three frontrunners in a tight mayoral race that is heading towards a likely runoff.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Tackles Animal Cruelty on Skid Row in LA Mayoral RaceMayoral candidate Spencer Pratt highlights severe animal abuse on Skid Row, proposing a five-step plan to end cruelty, while criticizing opponents Karen Bass and Nithya Raman for inaction.

Read more »

Kelsey Grammer Endorses Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor as Primary TightensKelsey Grammer calls Spencer Pratt the only real option for Los Angeles mayor, as a new poll shows a razor-thin lead over incumbent Karen Bass and leftist Nithya Raman. Pratt gains celebrity backing from Donald Trump Jr., Joe Rogan, and Paris Hilton.

Read more »