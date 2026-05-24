Spencer Pratt: Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Claims No Political Affiliation

Spencer Pratt, a reality TV star and mayoral candidate in Los Angeles, has declared his non-affiliation with any political party. He has explained his decision to register as a Republican due to the party's stance on gun rights and his reasons for running as an independent community advocate.

Spencer Pratt , the mayor hopeful of Los Angeles , has publicly declared his non-affiliation with any political party. He expressed his disdain for politicians and stated that he is simply Spencer, a husband, father, and a concerned Angeleno.

This statement comes after he revealed on CNN that he had been persuaded to register as a Republican due to the party's strong stance on gun rights. Pratt, who has been registered as a Republican since 2020, is running as an independent community advocate. He explained that he obtained a concealed carry permit in California, where open carry is generally prohibited. He highlighted the need for concealed weapons due to the perceived dangers in Los Angeles.

Pratt's decision to register as a Republican was influenced by the party's support for concealed carry, a stance that contrasts with the Democratic party's stance. He is currently facing competition from incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and LA Councilmember Nithya Raman. The primary election is scheduled for June 2, with Bass considered the frontrunner. Pratt's campaign has been marked by his outspoken nature and his attempts to distance himself from the Republican party.

He has also been careful to avoid aligning himself with Donald Trump, despite their shared reality TV background. Trump has expressed his support for Pratt, but has not officially endorsed him. Pratt's campaign has been further complicated by the perception of a rigged vote in California, a claim that Trump has repeatedly made.

Despite his efforts to maintain a neutral stance, Pratt's past as a reality TV star and his outspoken nature have made him a controversial figure in the race





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Republican Independent Gun Rights California Politics Election Donald Trump

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