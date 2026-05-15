Spencer Pratt Responds to Reality TV Show Claims Amid LA Mayor Bid

Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star, has broken silence on claims that his bid for Los Angeles mayor is being filmed for a reality TV show. He has also responded to a report that he has been living in a Bel-Air hotel amid his campaign after previously claiming he had been residing inside a trailer after his home burned down last year.

Spencer Pratt has broken silence on claims that his bid for Los Angeles mayor is being filmed for a reality TV show. The Hills alum, who recently issued a blistering takedown after it was revealed he was living in a hotel while campaigning, is currently running alongside rivals Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman .

TMZ and Deadline claimed that Pratt had signed up for an unscripted series which follows his campaign for L.A. mayor. However, a spokesperson for the mayoral candidate shut down the allegations in a statement to The Wrap on Thursday. The former reality star also responded to a report that he has been living in a Bel-Air hotel amid his campaign after previously claiming he had been residing inside a trailer after his home burned down last year.

He offered his response on X by penning, 'Hey guys, why don't they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place? Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD.

' He also mentioned receiving death threats from 'whackos' and referred to supporters of his rivals as 'Bassholes and Ramaniacs. ' Earlier this month, Pratt took part in a debate alongside Bass and Raman which resulted in his chances of winning surging afterwards. He has also received support from his close friends and other celebrities





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Reality TV Show Karen Bass Councilwoman Nithya Raman The Hills Bel-Air Hotel Trailer Home Burned Down Death Threats Whackos Bassholes And Ramaniacs Debate Surge In The Polls Close Friends Celebrities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Matthews Ignored Former Flame Millie Mackintosh at BaftasSpencer Matthews, who attended the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife, Vogue Williams, snubbed his former Made in Chelsea co-star, Millie Mackintosh. This raised eyebrows as Spencer and Millie were best man and maid of honor at each other's weddings in the past. The source revealed this is just one of Spencer's recent changes, distancing himself from his friends from the show.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Sees Surge in LA Mayoral Race Following Strong Debate PerformanceFormer reality star Spencer Pratt gains momentum in the Los Angeles mayoral race, overtaking Nithya Raman in prediction markets after a viral debate performance.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Defends Luxury Hotel Stay Amid Surge in Los Angeles Mayoral RaceMayoral candidate Spencer Pratt responds to claims about his residence at Hotel Bel-Air and clashes with political opponents over his rising popularity and policy stances.

Read more »

Celebrities Back Spencer Pratt's LA Mayoral CampaignDavid Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are doing 'the best' they can do raise money for Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral campaign as they become the latest celebrities to back his attempted ousting of incumbent Karen Bass. McPhee, 42, even serenaded the 42-year-old former reality TV star with her 76-year-old husband playing the keyboard at the event hosted in the backyard of the power couple's Brentwood mansion on Monday.

Read more »