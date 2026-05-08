Spencer Pratt's Debate Performance Boosts LA Mayoral Odds

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt's recent debate performance has propelled his chances of winning the Los Angeles mayoral race, according to prediction markets and public opinion.

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt 's chances of winning the Los Angeles mayoral race have surged following a debate performance that has captivated the city. The 42-year-old, known for his time on The Hills, has overtaken LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the prediction market Kalshi, with his odds now at 28 percent compared to Raman's 20 percent.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass remains in the lead at 48 percent. Pratt's rise in the polls comes after a heated debate where he dominated his opponents, earning praise for his brash style and sharp critiques of his rivals. The market's shift in favor of Pratt is attributed to his performance, which has resonated with voters. Pratt's campaign has been fueled by his criticism of Mayor Bass's handling of the 2023 wildfires, which destroyed his $3.8 million home.

He has also focused on addressing homelessness and drug use in the city. The race is heating up as voters prepare to cast their ballots on June 2, with a runoff scheduled for November 3 if no candidate secures over 50 percent of the vote. Pratt's campaign has been marked by his outspoken personality and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

His supporters see him as a fresh voice in a city that needs change, while his critics question his ability to lead effectively. The debate performance has solidified Pratt's position as a contender in the race, but it remains to be seen whether his star power will translate into electoral success





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Spencer Pratt LA Mayoral Race Nithya Raman Karen Bass Reality TV Debate Prediction Market Homelessness Drug Use

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