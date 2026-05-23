Spencer Pratt's Fundraising Surge and Run for Mayor of Los Angeles

Spencer Pratt, a reality TV star and aspiring Los Angeles mayor, has received a surge in donations, placing him close to out-raising incumbent Karen Bass. Pratt raised around $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, while Bass raised $2.8 million. Pratt has received 8,490 contributions, with 328 giving the maximum allowed of $1,800. Pratt leads Bass in cash on hand, with $1.42 million to her $1.32 million. Leftist Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is also in the running, has raised around $931,000 in the latest reporting period. The primary is on June 2 with Bass considered the favorite to win. Current polling indicates the race may go to a November 3 runoff. Pratt is running as a Republican but hasn't embraced President Donald Trump's MAGA movement. Trump reportedly mulled an endorsement of Pratt, and Pratt downplayed Trump's praise to TMZ. Pratt is laser-focused on moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles and the vast homeless problem.

Spencer Pratt , a reality TV star and aspiring Los Angeles mayor, has received a surge in donations, placing him close to out-raising incumbent Karen Bass .

Pratt raised around $2.7 million between April 19 and May 15, while Bass raised $2.8 million. Pratt has received 8,490 contributions, with 328 giving the maximum allowed of $1,800. Pratt leads Bass in cash on hand, with $1.42 million to her $1.32 million. Leftist Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is also in the running, has raised around $931,000 in the latest reporting period.

The primary is on June 2 with Bass considered the favorite to win. Current polling indicates the race may go to a November 3 runoff. Pratt is running as a Republican but hasn't embraced President Donald Trump's MAGA movement. Trump reportedly mulled an endorsement of Pratt, and Pratt downplayed Trump's praise to TMZ.

Pratt is laser-focused on moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles and the vast homeless problem





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Fundraising Republican MAGA President Donald Trump Runoff Homeless Problem Moms

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