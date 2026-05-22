Spencer Pratt's Meteoric Rise: Can a Reality TV Star Really Win LA?

Spencer Pratt, the reality TV star and LA resident, has become the new face of the LA mayoral race, leap-frogging incumbent Karen Bass in recent polls. But can a newcomer with no prior political experience really win in a deeply blue city? We examine the factors driving Pratt's rise and the challenges he faces in his bid for office.

Spencer Pratt 's remarkable rise to prominence in the LA mayoral race, the devastation of the 2023 Pacific Palisades fire, and the increasing divide between rich and powerful donors supporting his campaign and those against him are taking center stage as the election draws near.

Spencer Pratt, an LA native and reality TV personality, is leap-frogging incumbent Karen Bass in recent polls, leaving many questioning how this newcomer can win in a deeply blue city. Meanwhile, a growing number of rich and powerful donors are rallying behind Pratt, citing frustration with the status quo and desire for change. Social media chatter is becoming increasingly divided, with detractors criticizing Pratt's inexperience and supporters touting the need for new blood in city politics





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Spencer Pratt LA Mayoral Race Karen Bass Republican Candidate Reality TV Star Los Angeles Mayoral Election

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