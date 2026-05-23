Spencer Pratt's mom takes aim at Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law over cookie controversy

Spencer Pratt's mom, Janet, fires back at Carly Kimmel after she allegedly targeted a store selling cookies supporting the reality star turned mayoral hopeful

Spencer Pratt 's mom fired back at Jimmy Kimmel 's sister-in-law with a pointed move after the celebrity late-night host's relative allegedly targeted a store selling cookies supporting the reality star turned mayoral hopeful.

Janet Pratt attacked Leslie Kimmel and said that she was worried about people who supported her son. Pratt's mom Janet bought a large box of cookies in support of her son at the store and said it was clear to her that Leslie had targeted her and her store. According to a source, Leslie Kimmel had supposedly complained to Vicente Foods about the Pratt-themed cookies.

The baker Danielle Romano had made the cookies to support Pratt's candidacy, as she related to his campaign criticizing the response to last year's Palisades fire. Romano said she sold the cookies to show her appreciation for Pratt's campaign. Kimmel's sister-in-law Carly Kimmel, was accused of launching a complaint about Pratt-themed cookies at Vicente Foods. A limited number of 700 cookies sold out on Friday as people lined up to support Pratt, a registered Republican, in the Democratic enclave.

Each cookie sold individually for $6.50. Spencer Pratt's mom picked up a box of two dozen cookies for a total of $150. If Spencer Pratt wins the upcoming Mayor Los Angeles election, Steve Bannon predicts that LA will be ''lost'' unless he wins. Los Angeles will go to the polls on June 2 to vote for mayor, choosing between Pratt, Bass and Nithya Raman.

Pratt's run for office picked up steam as he targeted incumbent LA mayor Karen Bass for how she managed the Palisades Fire last year. He and his wife Heidi Montag were among those who lost their home in the blazes, which decimated more than 6,800 structures across Southern California





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Spencer Pratt Jimmy Kimmel Carly Kimmel Vicente Foods Cookies Mayoral Election Los Angeles Karen Bass Palisades Fire Heidi Montag Danielle Romano Leslie Kimmel Steve Bannon

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