Spencer Pratt's Unconventional Campaign Gains Momentum in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is emerging as a serious contender in the Los Angeles mayoral election, attracting celebrity support and voter frustration with the city's direction.

A Mexican restaurant on a quiet street is not the usual venue for an election night gathering. Yet, this is precisely where Spencer Pratt , the former reality television personality, chose to host his supporters during the Los Angeles mayoral race.

The establishment, Don Antonio's in Santa Monica, is familiar to fans of MTV's The Hills, where Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag frequently filmed dramatic scenes. It has now become the epicenter of Pratt's unconventional political campaign. On Tuesday night, Pratt assembled a mix of friends, family, and celebrities at the restaurant to monitor the vote count.

Security was exceptionally high, a reflection of the death threats Pratt and his family have reportedly received as his campaign gained traction and unsettled establishment politicians. His candidacy was initially dismissed by incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive councilmember Nithya Raman as a mere publicity stunt.

However, as results came in showing Pratt with approximately 30 percent of the vote and a strong chance of advancing, those critics were forced to acknowledge that the ex-reality star is a legitimate contender. While Bass led with about 35 percent and Raman, a democratic socialist, garnered 22 percent and was described as distraught, all indicators suggested Pratt would qualify for the November runoff.

Inside Don Antonio's, the mood was celebratory among a crowd that included actress Jenny McCarthy, producer David Foster with wife Katharine McPhee, comedian Heather McDonald, conservative podcaster Adam Carolla, Billy Bush, and former MTV castmates like Brody Jenner and Johnny Bananas. Many attendees were longtime Hollywood collaborators of Pratt and Montag. One supporter, a middle-aged mother and lifelong resident, baked cookies featuring Pratt's likeness.

Waiters served tacos and margaritas, and the atmosphere was charged with confidence that Pratt would easily surpass Raman. Guests expressed frustration with the city's condition, citing homelessness, open drug use, and job losses in the entertainment industry. They argued that Pratt, an independent candidate, was the only one capable of restoring Hollywood's vitality and addressing urban decay. The guest list reflected a blend of conservatives, independents, and some Democrats seeking change.

Outside, fans and media swarmed the street, creating a chaotic scene reminiscent of Pratt's reality TV heyday. Inside, Pratt, now sporting a clean-shaven, polished appearance, was constantly approached for selfies and congratulations. Montag, styled in a white miniskirt and blazer with a diamond cross necklace, embodied a Hollywood version of a political spouse. She has been balancing motherhood, music, and an upcoming performance with Kesha while supporting her husband's bid.

As votes continue to be tallied, Pratt's campaign continues to defy expectations, positioning him as a serious challenger in the mayor's race despite his lack of traditional political experience





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Heidi Montag Los Angeles Mayoral Election The Hills Don Antonio's Karen Bass Nithya Raman Celebrity Politics Independent Candidate Hollywood Runoff Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt Accuses Nithya Raman of Hiring Fake Supporters for Campaign CommercialLos Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has accused one of his opponents, Nithya Raman, of hiring a crowd of fake supporters for a campaign commercial. Pratt, 42, is one of three frontrunners in a tight mayoral race that is heading towards a likely runoff.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Tackles Animal Cruelty on Skid Row in LA Mayoral RaceMayoral candidate Spencer Pratt highlights severe animal abuse on Skid Row, proposing a five-step plan to end cruelty, while criticizing opponents Karen Bass and Nithya Raman for inaction.

Read more »

Kelsey Grammer Endorses Spencer Pratt for LA Mayor as Primary TightensKelsey Grammer calls Spencer Pratt the only real option for Los Angeles mayor, as a new poll shows a razor-thin lead over incumbent Karen Bass and leftist Nithya Raman. Pratt gains celebrity backing from Donald Trump Jr., Joe Rogan, and Paris Hilton.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Extends Lead in Los Angeles Mayor's RaceSpencer Pratt has taken the lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with 30.44% of the votes counted so far. Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are trailing behind him. Pratt's campaign has been fueled by his $3 million home burning down in the 2025 Palisades Fire, and he has pledged to combat the city's homeless encampments and streamline the city's response to emergencies.

Read more »