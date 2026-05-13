Spencer Pratt Sees Surge in LA Mayoral Race Following Strong Debate Performance

Former reality star Spencer Pratt gains momentum in the Los Angeles mayoral race, overtaking Nithya Raman in prediction markets after a viral debate performance.

Spencer Pratt , the former reality television personality known for his role in The Hills, is witnessing a significant rise in his prospects for the Los Angeles mayoral election.

Following a highly publicized debate, Pratt has seen his chances of victory climb according to data from the prediction market Kalshi. Currently, the market assigns him a 33 percent probability of winning the office, which places him comfortably ahead of City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who now sits at 11 percent. While incumbent Mayor Karen Bass remains the frontrunner with a 54 percent chance, the momentum has clearly shifted toward Pratt in recent weeks.

This surge comes at a critical time as voters prepare to cast their ballots on June 2, marking a dramatic turnaround for a candidate who was once viewed as an outsider in the political arena. The catalyst for this sudden increase in popularity was a recent debate where Pratt faced off against Bass and Raman. An NBC poll indicated that a staggering 79 percent of viewers believed Pratt emerged as the winner of the confrontation.

His aggressive and unapologetic communication style resonated with a segment of the electorate tired of traditional political rhetoric. During the event, Pratt notably targeted Nithya Raman, dismissing her as a random city council member in a jibe that quickly went viral across various social media platforms. This approach highlights his strategy of positioning himself as a disruptor who is not afraid to challenge the established political order of Los Angeles.

Pratt's decision to enter the race was driven by personal tragedy and systemic frustration. In January, his luxury home valued at 3.8 million dollars was destroyed in the Palisades fire. This event prompted him to become a vocal critic of Mayor Karen Bass, accusing her administration of mismanaging the response to the wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures and caused billions in economic damage.

Beyond the fires, Pratt has centered his campaign on the most pressing issues facing the city, specifically focusing on the crises of homelessness and drug addiction. Although he is registered as a Republican, he has emphasized that his campaign transcends party lines, aiming to provide practical solutions rather than ideological battles. The campaign has attracted a wide array of high-profile supporters, ranging from musicians and actors to influential podcasters.

His wife, Heidi Montag, has been a steadfast ally, expressing her belief that he is the best person to lead the city toward a better future. Montag, who also starred in The Hills, believes that her husband's vision would benefit everyone in Los Angeles. Another surprising endorsement came from Kristin Cavallari, a former co-star and current resident of Tennessee. Despite being unable to vote in the local election, Cavallari praised Pratt's run as a stroke of genius.

She argued that the entire political system is corrupt regardless of party affiliation and believes that an unconventional candidate like Pratt is necessary to break the cycle of division and agenda-driven governance. As the election nears, the contrast between the candidates has become more pronounced. While Mayor Bass holds the advantage of incumbency and the support of major unions, Pratt is leveraging his celebrity status and the frustration of the general public.

His ability to double his odds in a single month suggests that there is a significant appetite for a change in leadership style. Whether a reality TV background is a liability or an asset remains to be seen, but the current data suggests that the voters of Los Angeles are intrigued by his brash approach. The coming weeks will be decisive in determining if this surge in polling and prediction market data will translate into actual votes on election day





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