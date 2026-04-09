Spencer Pratt Slams Lauren Conrad After She Avoids Question About His LA Mayoral Run

The Hills star Spencer Pratt criticized former co-star Lauren Conrad after she avoided a question about whether she'd vote for him in the Los Angeles mayoral election. The feud between the two reality stars, which originated on The Hills, has been reignited, highlighting their past relationship dynamics and the lingering impact of their time on the show.

Spencer Pratt , the reality TV personality known for his role as the 'villain' on MTV's The Hills , has publicly criticized Lauren Conrad after she sidestepped a question about his mayoral candidacy on the Today show. Pratt, who announced his run for Los Angeles mayor on January 7th, one year after his home was destroyed in the Palisades wildfire, took issue with Conrad's response when asked if she would vote for him. She stated she doesn't live in LA.

Pratt took to social media to express his discontent, referencing concerns about the city's issues, including homelessness and public safety. This exchange reignited a long-standing feud between the two former co-stars of The Hills, a reality show that documented their lives and relationships, including their often-turbulent friendship. \The Today show segment featured a reunion of Conrad with her Laguna Beach co-stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. The conversation shifted to Pratt's mayoral campaign, and the hosts inquired about their voting intentions. Conrad's response, which dodged a direct answer by citing her non-residency in Los Angeles, appears to have triggered Pratt. Other former co-stars, including his own sister, have also expressed disapproval of his political ambitions. Cavallari, however, offered a more neutral perspective, expressing a soft spot for Pratt and acknowledging his efforts. The history between Conrad and Pratt is well-documented on The Hills, stemming from various disagreements, including allegations of rumor-mongering and the fallout from the sex tape controversy. Their relationship deteriorated significantly over the years, with Conrad expressing her dislike for Pratt and his then-girlfriend, Heidi Montag. \The underlying conflict between Conrad and Pratt highlights the broader themes of the reality show: personal drama, relationship breakdowns, and the challenges of navigating fame and interpersonal dynamics. The show provided a platform to these issues, and the impact of the issues and how they play out continues to resonate with fans years after the show's original run. Conrad's departure from The Hills during the show's run, citing a need for emotional recovery, underscores the emotional toll that the show took on its stars. Meanwhile, Pratt has focused his mayoral campaign on addressing what he perceives as a broken system in Los Angeles, particularly in the areas of fire safety and city government's responsiveness. The fact that the story is of interest decades after the show wrapped up demonstrates the influence of reality television in popular culture





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Spencer Pratt Lauren Conrad The Hills Los Angeles Mayor Reality TV Feud Today Show Politics Heidi Montag Kristin Cavallari

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