Spencer Pratt Slams Lauren Conrad After She Avoids Question About His LA Mayoral Bid

The Hills star Spencer Pratt criticized Lauren Conrad after she dodged a question about whether she would vote for him in the upcoming Los Angeles mayoral election. The incident occurred during a Today show interview where Conrad, along with other Laguna Beach co-stars, was asked about Pratt's campaign. Pratt's campaign focuses on addressing perceived failures of the current city administration.

Spencer Pratt , the reality TV personality known for his role as the 'villain' on MTV's The Hills , has publicly criticized Lauren Conrad after she appeared to sidestep a question about his mayoral bid for Los Angeles. The exchange occurred during a segment on the Today show where Conrad, along with fellow Laguna Beach alums Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti, were asked about their potential support for Pratt's mayoral campaign.

Conrad, citing her non-residency in Los Angeles, deflected the question, which seemingly angered Pratt. He took to social media to express his frustration, referencing concerns about the city's conditions, including public safety issues like fentanyl use and homelessness. Pratt's campaign, which was launched on January 7th, exactly one year after his house was destroyed in the Palisades wildfire, has centered on criticizing the current Mayor Karen Bass and the city government's handling of the fire and related safety concerns. \Conrad's reluctance to endorse Pratt is not entirely surprising, given their history. Their relationship, documented extensively on The Hills, deteriorated significantly due to long-standing personal and professional conflicts. The origins of their feud stem back to allegations that Pratt and his then-girlfriend, Heidi Montag, spread rumors about a supposed sex tape involving Conrad and her former boyfriend, Jason Wahler. Conrad vehemently denied the rumors, accusing Pratt and Montag of deliberately trying to damage her reputation. This conflict was a central storyline on The Hills, and ultimately led to Conrad's departure from the show to pursue her fashion career and prioritize her mental wellbeing, as she later revealed on Whitney Port’s 'With Whit' podcast, stating that she needed to 'emotionally recover' from her experience on the show. Despite the history, Cavallari, when asked during the same segment, offered a more tempered response. While she also stated she doesn't live in LA, she did offer some words of support for Pratt, suggesting she sees merit in his campaign. \The Today show segment where the question regarding Pratt's mayoral run was posed also saw discussions about the group's history of disagreements. The interviewers directly asked Conrad if she had resolved any past conflicts with Pratt, to which she responded with a visible degree of discomfort, indicating the depth of the issues between them. Pratt has also faced criticism from other former co-stars, including his own sister, Stephanie Pratt, who expressed her disapproval of his mayoral run on social media. Pratt has been vocal in his criticisms of the city's administration, particularly in its handling of the Palisades wildfire and other public safety challenges. His political platform centers around addressing what he considers to be the failings of the current city leadership and implementing change. Pratt has revealed his plan to run for mayor of the city while attending the They Let Us Burn! protest in the Palisades earlier this year, claiming the system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken





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