Spencer Pratt Tackles Animal Cruelty on Skid Row in LA Mayoral Race

Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt highlights severe animal abuse on Skid Row, proposing a five-step plan to end cruelty, while criticizing opponents Karen Bass and Nithya Raman for inaction.

On the notorious streets of Los Angeles Skid Row , a hidden crisis unfolds daily. Dogs, mostly pitbulls, are found chained in the blazing sun without food or water, their bodies covered in flies.

Puppies are sold for drug money, and kittens are stuffed into plastic bags and hung around their owners necks. This is the grim reality for animals living alongside the homeless on Skid Row, a situation that has largely been ignored by city officials until now. Enter Spencer Pratt, a mayoral candidate who has taken up the cause of these suffering animals.

In a nearly ten-minute video posted on social media, Pratt outlined a five-step plan to end the animal abuse plaguing the City of Angels. He criticized his rivals, Nithya Raman and Karen Bass, for neglecting the issue. The unconditional love that dogs give us is a reflection of the divine, Pratt said, emphasizing the moral obligation to protect them. The problem is widespread and staggering.

On a visit to Skid Row, witnesses observed dogs tied up in the street with no access to shade or hydration. A kitten was stuffed into a plastic bag while its owner, under the influence of drugs, muttered about sacrificing it. Pug puppies, whose mother and siblings were killed by passing cars, were offered for sale for $500 and kept in a cramped crate.

Some animals are injected with drugs to test the purity of substances, often leading to fatal overdoses. Others are burned or beaten by their owners. The lack of enforcement of animal cruelty laws has allowed this abuse to continue unchecked. Rebecca Corry, founder of Stand Up For Pitbulls, which is part of a lawsuit against Mayor Karen Bass, has repeatedly tried to bring attention to the issue.

She described reaching out to officials, only to be rebuffed. Bass and other agencies simply refuse to enforce the laws, Corry said. She noted that Bass and Raman, another candidate, walked out of a public meeting where Corry was advocating for animals. Joey Tuccio, a volunteer with Starts With One Today, a charity that rescues dogs from Skid Row, guided a tour of the area and described the vile abuse he has witnessed.

He estimates that 90 percent of the problem stems from illegal breeding and abuse. Tuccio has been threatened repeatedly while trying to help the animals. Despite the challenges, Pratt has brought renewed attention to the issue. His video has galvanized support among voters, with polls indicating that 99 percent of Angelenos support ending animal cruelty.

The lawsuit against the city argues that officials have consistently failed to remove street dogs from violent owners. The homelessness crisis on Skid Row has long been a flashpoint in the mayoral election, but the animal abuse epidemic has only recently gained traction. Pratt has promised to prioritize this issue, vowing to put an end to the horror.

The response from his opponents has been dismissive, with Bass and Raman claiming the problem is overblown, but the evidence on the ground suggests otherwise. As the election approaches, the fate of these animals hangs in the balance, with voters demanding action from the next mayor





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