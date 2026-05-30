Spencer Twins Accused of Seeking Free Hair Services at Cannes Amid Industry Pushback on 'Gifting' Culture

Aristocratic models Amelia and Eliza Spencer allegedly requested complimentary hairstyling from a top stylist for Cannes Film Festival, sparking debate about influencer 'gifting' practices. The stylist refused, citing their aristocratic background and the expectation of payment for high-profile events. The twins later paid another stylist. This incident reflects a growing trend of creative professionals rejecting unpaid collaboration requests from wealthy clients.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer, the aristocratic twin models and nieces of the late Princess Diana, have become the subject of industry chatter after allegedly seeking free hairstyling services from a prominent stylist ahead of their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival .

According to the unnamed stylist, representatives for the 33-year-old daughters of Earl Spencer approached them about a 'hair collab' that would involve working gratis for the prestigious event. The stylist expressed bewilderment and offense, stating that for an occasion like Cannes, one would expect a budget allocation and respect for professional services. They added, 'I refused flat out because these are not women who don't come from money, they're from bloody aristocracy and are now well-known models.

' The twins ultimately had their hair styled by celebrity hairstylist Abigail Constanza, who confirmed they did pay for the services. This incident highlights a broader trend of creative professionals pushing back against wealthy influencers and celebrities who request free work in exchange for exposure, a practice often termed 'gifting.

' Last month, luxury cake designer Reshmi Bennett publicly criticized Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead for a similar request regarding a birthday cake. The Spencer twins' management company, Storm Management, did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, other royal-adjacent figures are making news. Zara Tindall continues to favor Australian designer Rebecca Vallance for her race-day outfits, and Vallance's label is expanding its ready-to-wear and lifestyle collections. Comedienne Ruby Wax voiced concerns about modern comedy becoming overly cautious due to fear of cancellation, suggesting that iconic shows like Absolutely Fabulous could not be produced today.

In another career shift, former celebrity bodyguard Simon Newton, who has worked with Michael Jackson and Bella Hadid, is transitioning to acting, starring in the film Rise Of The Footsoldier: Retribution. Finally, Lady Victoria Hervey is set to make her acting debut in Secret Agent Manny, produced by Bobby Kennedy III, describing the experience as fun while filming in Washington





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Twins Cannes Film Festival Free Hairstyling Gifting Culture Influencer Criticism Princess Diana Nieces Abigail Constanza Creative Services Aristocracy Celebrity Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews divided over baby decision amid pregnancyVogue Williams and Spencer Matthews appear to have conflicting views about their family future following the recent announcement of their fourth pregnancy

Read more »

Earl Spencer Shares Photos with New Bride Dr Cat JarmanEarl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has shared photos with his new bride Dr Cat Jarman, featuring a barbecue and a horseback ride through the desert.

Read more »

Heidi Montag Announces New Music Amid Husband Spencer Pratt's Mayoral RunHeidi Montag is gearing up to release her next pop single, 'Ex Machina', while her husband Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Claims Endorsement from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx for LA Mayor BidSpencer Pratt, a reality TV star known for his controversial behavior, has claimed that two mega A-listers, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, have endorsed his bid to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. Pratt alleged that the two actors, who have not publicly or privately endorsed any candidate, said, 'Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again.'

Read more »