Spice Girls in Talks for Abba-Style Hologram Show After Reunion Tour Falls Apart

The Spice Girls are reportedly considering an Abba-style hologram show to celebrate their 30th anniversary after plans for a reunion tour were cancelled. The show would see the band members transformed into digital avatars.

The iconic Spice Girls , a group that defined a generation, are exploring a groundbreaking new way to celebrate their 30th anniversary following the cancellation of planned reunion concerts.

Instead of a traditional tour, the band – comprised of Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham – is reportedly in discussions to create an Abba-style hologram show. This innovative approach would see the Spice Girls transformed into digital avatars, allowing them to perform and connect with fans in a completely new and immersive way.

The idea gained traction after the success of ABBA Voyage, launched in 2022, which revolutionized the concert experience by presenting the Swedish pop group as digital representations of their younger selves. Victoria Beckham herself expressed enthusiasm for the concept during a recent appearance on SiriusXM radio, stating that she thought it would be a 'great idea' and that 'the principle of it would be great.

' The band members were previously engaged in talks for a series of concerts commemorating three decades since the release of their debut single, 'Wannabe,' but disagreements prevented the tour from materializing. The potential hologram show is being spearheaded by Simon Fuller, the Spice Girls' former manager and the creative force behind ABBA Voyage. Fuller is reportedly eager to orchestrate one last major project with the group, believing that the hologram format would be a perfect fit for their legacy.

A source revealed to The Sun that Fuller envisions the show as a lucrative venture, allowing the Spice Girls to generate income passively while simultaneously introducing their music to a new generation of fans. This approach would circumvent the logistical challenges and potential conflicts that plagued the reunion tour negotiations. Victoria Beckham's last performance with the band was during the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, and prior to that, she participated in their 2007-08 world tour.

Geri Horner famously departed from the group in 1998 during their world tour, a move that made international headlines and ultimately led to a two-year hiatus for the Spice Girls. The band initially rose to prominence in 1996 with the phenomenal success of 'Wannabe,' which topped the charts in 37 countries. Throughout their career, the Spice Girls achieved nine number-one singles and two number-one albums in the UK, solidifying their status as pop music icons.

The shift towards a hologram show comes after previous attempts to commemorate the 30th anniversary were abandoned. In March, reports surfaced that plans for a reunion tour had been scrapped, and shortly thereafter, a proposed Netflix project celebrating the anniversary was also cancelled. Sources indicated that Geri Horner was hesitant to commit to the Netflix project, contributing to its downfall.

Mel C subsequently confirmed the lack of reunion plans in an interview with The Smallzy Show on KIIS Radio, stating, 'No, there is no reunion. We are communicating all the time. We want to do something – who knows when. But I still feel very optimistic and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future.

' Currently, the only official announcement marking the anniversary is a commemorative coin released by the Royal Mint. The Spice Girls' representatives have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The potential for a digital resurrection of the Spice Girls through hologram technology represents a fascinating evolution in the entertainment industry, offering a unique opportunity for fans to experience the magic of the group in a novel and enduring way.

This move highlights the increasing acceptance of virtual performances and the desire to preserve and celebrate the legacies of beloved musical acts





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Spice Girls Hologram Show Abba Voyage Reunion Tour Simon Fuller Victoria Beckham Mel B Mel C Emma Bunton Geri Horner Pop Music Digital Avatars 30Th Anniversary

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