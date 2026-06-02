Spice Girls Shoplifter Spared Jail After £2,400 Crime Spree

A prolific shoplifter who was part of a professional all-girl gang dubbed the Spice Girls has been spared jail after a crime spree where she stole almost £2,400 worth of goods. Nadia Pecco, 47, who previously went by the alias Nadine Wright, has committed 15 theft offences over the course of nearly two decades up until 2021, Westminster Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

A prolific shoplifter who was in a professional all-girl gang dubbed the Spice Girls has been spared jail after a crime spree where she stole almost £2,400 worth of goods.

Nadia Pecco, 47, who previously went by the alias Nadine Wright, has committed 15 theft offences over the course of nearly two decades up until 2021, Westminster Magistrates Court heard yesterday. Among her long history of offending are the crimes she committed while a part of the professional criminal crew that raided exclusive shops in London's West End and stole £15,000-worth of clothes.

In 2009, the mother-of-four confessed to handling stolen goods and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. The gang also struck at shops in Bluewater in Kent and Lewes in Sussex. Yesterday, Pecco pleaded guilty to four counts of theft from shops across Westminster, Stratford, Fulham and Essex, over the course of just over a year at Westminster Magistrates Court. The 47-year-old also pleaded guilty to being equipped with a magnetic remover with the intention to conceal.

Following her crime spree, she was arrested on December 17, 2025, on Oxford Street during a live facial recognition deployment after being identified by a member of retail staff. The Met has been using the technology to crack down on prolific shoplifters. Bodycam worn footage shows Pecco become visibly emotional when she was detained by Metropolitan Police officers on the famed London street, bringing her shoplifting rampage to an end.

In her most recent shoplifting spree, the prolific shoplifter stole £150.84 worth of accessories from a Stradivarius store on October 2, 2024, before striking a Perfume Shop in Westfield, Stratford, just 22 days later. Here, she stole two Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfums valued at £193 each from the shop at around 5.35pm, the court heard.

CCTV shows Nadia Pecco, 47, stealing two Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfums valued at £193 on October 24, 2024 Melissa Grant, 55, her previous Spice Girl shoplifting gang accomplice was cleared of stealing £19,000 worth of designer items because of her mental health issues in 2025 Her previous Spice Girl shoplifting accomplice Grant claimed she suffers from kleptomania and can't help swiping things from shops The serial shoplifter, who was previously a part of the all-girl gang dubbed the Spice Girls who wreaked havoc on high-end stores in London's West End, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft yesterday at Westminster Magistrates Court CCTV footage shows the brazen thief enter the store wearing a cream coat, exploring the shelves packed with luxury perfumes before appearing to conceal them underneath her outerwear.

Pecco also stole eight handbags, concealed within larger handbags with an estimated value of £384.84 at a TK Maxx in Fulham at around 7.40pm on December 9, 2025. And just a day later she struck again, stealing four perfume bottles worth £1,446 at a Perfume Shop at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex at around 5.50pm.

Eventually her crime spree was brought to an end after she was identified by a member of retail staff, and arrested on Oxford Street on December 17, 2025, where she was in possession of a de-tagger. Caroline Newport, mitigating, said Pecco is very vulnerable while adding that there were big gaps of between five and six years in her offending.

When she is in a stable position she no longer offends, she told the magistrates court, while noting that Pecco's physical and mental health has suffered over time. Ms Newport said the 47-year-old's previous relationship coupled with domestic violence meant she was coerced into crime and that she feared reprisals. Her ex and his cousin are men who basically put her out to steal. She is very vulnerable in that respect, she told the court.

Pecco is very keen to lead a different life and determined to get better to engage with her children, one of which is in care, Ms Newport added, while also noting the mother-of-four's desire to gain a trade and join a hairdressing course. She is keen to receive support from community mental health team and isn't shying away for that, Ms Newport added.

She feels embarrassment on behalf of her son, and feels frustrated that she has fallen on the same track again. She feels very sorry. She feels deeply that she has let people down while being taken advantage of herself. The 47-year-old was handed an 18-month community order as well as a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Pecco, of Surrey, was ordered to pay £50 costs and a surcharge of £114. She was not ordered to pay compensation by the Magistrates Court. A Criminal Behaviour Order CBO was also issued against her until April 20, 2029. The CBO prevents her entering Westfield in Stratford City, Stratford Shopping Mall, Oxford Street and the City of Westminster.

However, concessions were given allowing her to access Hyde Park and Green Park via Victoria statio





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