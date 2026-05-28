Spices Beyond Antioxidants: The Health Benefits of Common Kitchen Spices

Researchers have found that common kitchen spices, such as cinnamon, red pepper, and oregano, may have far-reaching health benefits beyond just adding flavor. These spices can influence blood sugar, inflammation, brain function, and even the gut microbiome. The study, 'Spices Beyond Antioxidants: From the Gut to the Brain,' was conducted by researchers at the University of California–Los Angeles (UCLA) Center for Human Nutrition.

By Dr. Priyom Bose, Ph. D.Reviewed by Lauren HardakerMay 28 2026 From cinnamon and turmeric to black pepper and oregano, researchers say common kitchen spices may do far more than add flavor, potentially influencing blood sugar, inflammation, brain function, and even the gut microbiome.

Study: Spices Beyond Antioxidants: From the Gut to the Brain. Image credit: monticello/Shutterstock.com Researchers reviewed available literature, particularly studies conducted at the University of California–Los Angeles (UCLA) Center for Human Nutrition, to examine the effects of spices and herbs on human health. This review is available in Nutrition Reviews. Herbs and spices Herbs and spices have been used worldwide for centuries, with most originating from Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, or Asian countries, dating back to ancient Egypt and Rome.

Their primary uses include enhancing food flavor, serving as preservatives, and providing medicinal benefits. Herbs come from fresh leaves and flowers, while spices are sourced from roots, seeds, bark, stems, berries, or buds and are usually dried. Herbs provide delicate, fresh flavors and are often added at the end of cooking or used raw. Spices have stronger, more concentrated flavors and are used throughout cooking, as well as in marinades and rubs.

Many national dietary guidelines recommend spices to reduce sodium intake. For example, the National Institutes of Health’s Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet suggests replacing salt with spices and herbs to help lower blood pressure. Recent research shows that people who enjoy spicy foods tend to consume less salt and have lower blood pressure.

Polyphenolic compounds in herbs and spices may help reduce oxidative stress, which is caused by excess free radicals and contributes to aging and diseases like cancer and metabolic disorders. Antioxidants in spices, such as phenolic acids, flavonoids, and other secondary metabolites, neutralize free radicals and may help protect against oxidative damage associated with chronic diseases.

Literature review examining the effects of spices on human health Between 2010 and 2024, eight human trials and 12 in vitro experiments were conducted at UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition. These studies involved interventions using individual herbs and spices, as well as spice mixes. All relevant articles were identified through manual reference review and PubMed searches on the health effects of each herb or spice.

Health benefits of spices and their underlying mechanisms of action The health benefits of common spices and their mechanisms of action are discussed below: Cinnamon Two clinical trials at UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition found that cinnamon supplementation reduced postprandial insulin and glucagon levels in both normal-weight and overweight/obese participants. Cinnamon intake was also associated with lower average glucose levels and notable changes in gut microbiome composition compared with placebo.

However, some participants also experienced transient increases in blood glucose at certain time points, highlighting the complexity of cinnamon’s metabolic effects. These findings add to broader evidence that cinnamon may help maintain healthy glucose regulation in both healthy individuals and those with type 2 diabetes. Related StoriesIn addition to its effects on blood sugar, cinnamon may provide protection against respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. It also exhibits anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, liver-protective, and neuroprotective properties.

The biological mechanisms underlying these benefits include modulation of inflammatory gene expression, inhibition of inflammatory enzymes, and modulation of various cellular signaling pathways related to metabolism, insulin sensitivity, and cellular defense. Cinnamaldehyde, a principal active compound in cinnamon, is thought to play a pivotal role in these protective effects. Red pepper Capsaicin in chili peppers stimulates thermogenesis but can cause serious gastrointestinal side effects at effective doses.

Nonpungent CH-19 sweet red peppers contain capsinoids such as dihydrocapsiate (DCT), which may provide similar metabolic benefits without these side effects. DCT activates TRPV1 receptors in the gut, triggering the sympathetic nervous system and potentially increasing thermogenesis and fat metabolism. Extracts from CH-19 sweet pepper may help increase thermogenesis, oxygen consumption, sympathetic nervous system activity, and support weight loss.

A 2010 UCLA study found that while all overweight and obese participants on a low-calorie diet lost weight, only the group receiving 9 mg DCT showed a significant increase in post-meal energy expenditure. DCT may boost thermogenesis and fat oxidation.

However, more recent studies found that DCT did not significantly affect energy expenditure or fat oxidation during exercise or at rest, though a small thermic effect was noted when combining group





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