Spider-Man Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland Spark Marriage Rumors During Casual Outing

Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen grabbing a meal at In-N-Out Burger while on break from Spider-Man reshoots, fueling speculation about a secret wedding due to rings on Zendaya's finger and comments from their inner circle.

Zendaya and Tom Holland , the beloved couple known for their roles in the Spider-Man franchise, were recently spotted enjoying a casual outing to In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles while taking a break from reshoots for their upcoming film, Spider-Man : Brand New Day.

Holland was seen carrying the fast-food order back to the studio, dressed in a sporty ensemble of a red baseball cap, two-tone T-shirt, and baggy trousers. Zendaya complemented his relaxed style with a trendy black long-sleeved shirt and white slacks, her short wavy hair adding to her chic look.

However, it wasn't just their fashion choices that caught the attention of onlookers. The rings on Zendaya’s wedding finger – a significant diamond engagement ring valued at $500,000 and a newly added slim gold band – have ignited a fresh wave of speculation about a secret marriage. The rumors began swirling earlier this year when AI-generated 'wedding' photos went viral, fooling many, including members of Zendaya’s own family.

While promoting her latest film, Zendaya playfully acknowledged the widespread belief in the fake images, stating people congratulated her on photos that weren’t real. Despite her coy responses to direct questions about a wedding, the continued appearance of the gold band has only fueled the fire. Adding to the intrigue, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, jokingly claimed the wedding had already happened on multiple occasions, including at the 2026 Actor Awards and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Even Zendaya’s mother appeared to subtly acknowledge the rumors with a telling reaction on social media. Liza Colon-Zayas, a co-star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, further amplified the speculation by reposting a message from Roach hinting at a clandestine ceremony.

The couple’s low-key outing and the ongoing wedding buzz provide a glimpse into their personal lives amidst the demanding schedule of completing the fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise, set to release on July 31st. While neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed or denied the marriage rumors, the subtle clues and playful teasing from those around them continue to captivate fans and media alike. The casual nature of their In-N-Out run, with Holland carrying the food and Zendaya looking effortlessly stylish, contrasts sharply with the high-profile world of superhero filmmaking and celebrity speculation.

The continued attention on their relationship highlights their status as one of Hollywood’s most popular and closely watched couples, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any official word on their marital status





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