Spire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams suffers minor injuries in Dover accident

Spire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams suffered minor injuries in a freak accident at Dover during All-Star weekend. The tire carrier for Daniel Suarez's No. 7 Cup car was in front of the heavy cart as they moved downhill towards the pit lane area when it began to roll away. Nearby was NASCAR on FOX reporter Amanda Busick, and Williams threw himself in front of the cart, shielding her and taking the brunt of the impact.

Spire Motorsports pit crew member Donovan Williams suffered minor injuries in a freak accident at Dover during All-Star weekend. The tire carrier for Daniel Suarez's No. 7 Cup car was in front of the heavy cart as they moved downhill towards the pit lane area when it began to roll away.

Nearby was NASCAR on FOX reporter Amanda Busick, and Williams threw himself in front of the cart, shielding her and taking the brunt of the impact. The incident, which took place on Friday just before Cup practice, resulted in Williams going to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. He has since been released and is now resting at home





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Spire Motorsports Donovan Williams Dover All-Star Weekend Freak Accident Heavy Cart Rolling Away Amanda Busick Jarius Morehead Andrew Egnarski Rajah Caruth NASCAR O'reilly Race Indy 500 Qualifying Dover Is Still Dover Formula 1 Motogp

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