New research reveals a strong link between the SPISE index and diabetic nephropathy in type 2 diabetes patients, offering a non-invasive diagnostic alternative to kidney biopsy.

Researchers have identified a counterintuitive relationship between the Single-Point Insulin Sensitivity Estimator (SPISE) and diabetic nephropathy (DN) in patients with type 2 diabetes. Published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, the study suggests that this accessible index could help clinicians distinguish between different types of kidney disease without invasive procedures.

SPISE as Diagnostic Tool for Kidney Disease

The SPISE index is calculated using three routine clinical measurements: body mass index, fasting triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Higher SPISE values generally indicate greater insulin sensitivity. The study aimed to determine if this marker could reliably separate pure diabetic nephropathy from non-diabetic renal disease, which often presents with similar symptoms but requires different treatments.

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Study Methodology and Patient Cohort

The investigation reviewed a consecutive series of adults with type 2 diabetes who underwent kidney biopsy between November 2011 and April 2026. The research team focused exclusively on patients with pure diabetic nephropathy (67 patients) or isolated non-diabetic renal disease (120 patients). They excluded individuals with both conditions, or those with prior dialysis or kidney transplants.

Statistical Analysis of Renal Pathology

Researchers used Firth penalized logistic regression to estimate associations, a method chosen to minimize bias in smaller sample sizes. They employed three progressively adjusted models. The first adjusted for age and sex, the second added diabetes duration and glycated hemoglobin, and the final model included hypertension, estimated glomerular filtration rate, proteinuria, and diabetic retinopathy.

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Key Findings on Insulin Sensitivity and Kidney Health

The analysis revealed that as SPISE values increased, the proportion of patients with diabetic nephropathy rose significantly. Specifically, the rate of DN increased from 25.5% in the lowest SPISE quartile to 55.3% in the highest. This association remained statistically significant even after adjusting for numerous clinical factors, highlighting a clear link between higher insulin sensitivity estimates and renal pathology.

Clinical Implications for Future Patient Care

Each standard-deviation increase in SPISE was associated with an 84% higher odds of pure diabetic nephropathy compared to isolated non-diabetic renal disease. Patients with SPISE values above the median had more than three times the odds of having pure DN. These findings suggest that SPISE could serve as a valuable, non-invasive tool to guide diagnostic decisions before considering a kidney biopsy.