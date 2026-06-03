SPOA Offers £6,000 in 2026 to Support Youth Sports Teams Across Scotland

The Scottish Plant Owners Association is offering £6,000 in 2026 to help youth sports clubs across Scotland buy new strips or training kits. The programme, which follows a successful 2025 initiative, is open to all under-16s teams and has an application deadline of July 31.

The Scottish Plant Owners Association ( SPOA ) has announced the launch of its 2026 Youth Sports Sponsorship programme, making £6,000 available to youth sports teams and clubs for under-16s across Scotland .

This funding is specifically intended to help clubs purchase new strips or training kits. The initiative builds on the success of the 2025 programme, which supported six sports teams and groups. The announcement coincides with the Scottish national football team's participation in the FIFA World Cup, a significant moment for the nation after a 28-year absence. David Jarvie, President of the SPOA, expressed the association's delight in renewing its commitment to grassroots sports.

He highlighted that many SPOA members are already actively involved in supporting local sports and that the new funding aims to alleviate the financial burden of kit costs for volunteer-run clubs. Reflecting on the 2025 programme, Jarvie shared that the SPOA was proud to witness the teams' progress and achievements, even enjoying a curling taster session from one supported group, Team Kay Curling.

He noted the timing of the 2026 launch is especially fitting as Scotland rallies behind its national team. The application deadline for the 2026 Youth Sports Sponsorship programme is July 31. The funding is open to clubs of all sports and from all locations across Scotland. In return for the sponsorship, the SPOA requests that its logo be displayed on the team's new kit, the club's website, or at their grounds, clubhouse, or training venue.

This mutually beneficial arrangement helps promote the SPOA while supporting the vital role of youth sports in communities





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SPOA Youth Sports Sponsorship Scotland Funding Strips Kits Grassroots Under-16S Application

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