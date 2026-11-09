Spokane Sheriff Mason Acheson and Parker Perry Killed in Hostage Rescue

Spokane County Deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry died during a domestic violence hostage rescue operation. The incident involved suspect Ryan Larsen, who was killed after shooting the officers.

Two law enforcement officers from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Mason Acheson and Deputy Parker Perry, were fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon during a high-stakes rescue mission. The incident occurred at a residential home on Smythe Road in Spokane, Washington, where the deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence hostage situation. Both men lost their lives while attempting to extract a female victim who had reported being shot in the chest, marking one of the most tragic days in recent local law enforcement history.

The Deadly Confrontation at Smythe Road

Law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene on Smythe Road at approximately 2:25 p.m., responding to calls regarding a violent domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy John Nowels confirmed that the male suspect, identified as Ryan Larsen, was 37 years old and had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The responding officers quickly determined that Larsen may have had access to additional weapons and were uncertain if other victims were present inside the residence.

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Due to the escalating danger, the SWAT team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Deputy Parker Perry, a K-9 deputy accompanied by his patrol dog Brego, joined the tactical team. Around 3:15 p.m., the team began their approach to the home. The situation turned fatal when officers forced their way into the residence, prompting gunfire from the suspect that struck both Acheson and Perry before the tactical team could return fire.

Following the initial exchange of gunfire, the wounded deputies were pulled to cover where they received immediate medical aid. They were subsequently transported by Life Flight helicopters to a local hospital for emergency surgery. During the operation, law enforcement utilized a drone to scan the interior of the home, where they discovered that Ryan Larsen had died. The Spokane County medical examiner later determined that Larsen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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Tragic Outcome for Families and Victims

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels announced on Friday that Deputy Mason Acheson had succumbed to his injuries late the previous night after a valiant fight for life. Acheson is survived by his wife, Hannah, and their two young children. The department noted that Acheson was a devoted husband and a man deeply rooted in faith. A GoFundMe page was established to support his family during this devastating period.

Deputy Parker Perry also passed away following the incident, having remained on life support in critical condition while surrounded by his family. Perry leaves behind his wife and two children, with a third child expected. Sheriff Nowels revealed that Perry was an organ donor, and arrangements were being considered to allow him to continue serving others through organ donation. Perry served with the sheriff's office for nearly seven years and was a veteran of the Washington Army National Guard.

The incident resulted in multiple fatalities beyond the two officers. In addition to the suspect Ryan Larsen, two other individuals were killed inside the home. These victims were identified as Larsen's mother, Suzanne Larsen, aged 72, and his sister, Rebecca Larsen, aged 45. The female hostage who initially reported being shot was transported to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Official Reactions and Officer Legacies

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels publicly honored the sacrifices made by Acheson and Perry, describing them as true examples of selfless service. He stated that although the deputies understood the inherent risks of their profession, they bravely moved toward danger to protect strangers. Nowels emphasized that their actions were defined by an unwavering sense of duty to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County.

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Deputy Parker Perry's military background was highlighted as a testament to his character. Perry had served in the Washington Army National Guard since 2017, earning the rank of Captain as a Military Intelligence Officer with the 81st Brigade's 1-161st Infantry Battalion. During his military service, he was awarded two Army Commendation Medals and an Armed Forces Service Medal. Sheriff Nowels noted that Perry responded to the crisis on his own initiative, prioritizing the safety of others before his own.

The Washington State Police confirmed that Larsen had barricaded himself inside the residence, complicating the rescue effort. Sheriff Nowels described Tuesday as a very tragic day for the community, noting that numerous families have been affected by the loss. The department is now processing the devastating and unthinkable loss of two of its best officers, who are remembered as epitomes of law enforcement dedication and honor.