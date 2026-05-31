Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Returns to Miami Beach with Influencers, Reality Stars and Fashion Icons

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show lit up Miami Beach, featuring a mix of veteran models, reality‑TV personalities and top social‑media influencers in bold bikinis and one‑pieces, highlighting the growing synergy between digital fame and high fashion.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show made a dazzling return to Miami Beach on Saturday, 30 May 2026, transforming the W South Beach into a glittering showcase of fashion, entertainment and digital influence.

The event gathered a blend of long‑time SI veterans, up‑and‑coming models, reality‑TV personalities and social‑media influencers, each bringing their own brand of charisma to the catwalk. Among the most talked‑about moments was the runway debut of a prominent influencer who owned the stage in a tiny white bikini embroidered with navy‑anchor motifs, a nod to the magazine's maritime heritage.

Her confident stride and massive online following turned the moment into a viral sensation, underscoring how digital fame now intertwines with traditional fashion platforms. Irish television star Maura Higgins lit up the runway in a striking orange bikini, her radiant presence highlighting her toned physique and effortless glamour. Since breaking out on a popular reality series, Higgins has expanded her career into presenting, modeling and brand collaborations, making her a familiar face at high‑profile events worldwide.

Bethenny Frankel, the entrepreneur‑turned‑media personality, proved that age is merely a number by walking in a bold striped bikini before turning heads in a{{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ "





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