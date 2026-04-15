Sporty Spice Mel C Flaunts Gladiator Physique for New Album 'Sweat', Reveals 'Expensive Risk' Behind Music Video

Mel C unveils her athletic prowess and gladiator-like look for her upcoming album 'Sweat,' sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses and confessing to a risky music video production. The singer also discusses her relationship, fitness journey, and potential Spice Girls reunion.

Mel C , also known as Sporty Spice, has unveiled striking behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming release of her new album, Sweat . The singer, aged 52, showcased a formidable physique in a plunging red and navy leotard, drawing comparisons to a gladiator. The ensemble, paired with towering red ankle boots, highlighted her impressive leg definition as she posed dynamically on a small platform.

Her long hair was styled loosely, and she accessorized with large silver hoop earrings, confidently tensing her arm and leg muscles for the camera. In a candid revelation, Mel C shared a significant and potentially costly decision made during the production of the music video for Sweat. She admitted, We may have shot the video for Sweat before we got clearance on the sample. This was a big and expensive risk to take, but it ultimately paid off. This bold move underscores her dedication to delivering a visually impactful product for her fans. Another glimpse into her fitness journey and album promotion showed Mel C in a khaki crop top and black cycling shorts, flaunting her toned abdominal muscles while perched on a spin bike, again sporting audacious stiletto heels. To mark the album's impending release, she celebrated with a substantial cake adorned with her face and miniature dumbbells, exclaiming, Prepare to SWEAT! Two weeks to go! The singer's commitment to fitness is further evidenced by her recent participation in her first Hyrox competition. A video shared on Instagram depicted her performing exceptionally well, clad in a black sports bra and shorts, demonstrating her remarkable physique. She expressed gratitude to her sister, Emma Bunton, for encouraging her to sign up for the challenge, humorously referring to Emma as the REAL Sporty Spice. Mel C also extended good wishes to other participants in the London race, expressing regret at missing the event and provocatively asking, Who’s feeling up for a Sporty Challenge? Beyond her professional endeavors, Mel C also offered insights into her personal life and relationship with her Australian model boyfriend, Chris Dingwall. She explained in a recent interview that her partner's ability to travel extensively with her, due to his career as a screenwriter, allows them to maintain a strong connection despite her demanding touring schedule. This integration of work and personal life has been a significant positive shift since meeting Chris, as she enjoys combining her professional activities with quality time with him. Mel C made her relationship with Chris public in 2024 after they connected on the celebrity dating app Raya, expressing her joy at being able to share her life with the person she loves. The artist also addressed ongoing speculation about a potential Spice Girls reunion tour, confirming that she remains in regular contact with her former bandmates. She voiced her strong desire for a reunion, stating, It’s something I’d love to do... something I hope will happen at some point. The group’s careful approach to preserving their legacy, she explained, sometimes leads to hesitation, as they want to ensure any future endeavors are perfect. Mel C fondly recalled the magical 2019 stadium shows, noting Victoria Beckham’s absence and her encouragement for Victoria to experience such a performance firsthand. She concluded, So, we will continue to talk... fingers crossed at some point there will be something beautiful that can celebrate the Spice Girls. Mel C is scheduled to perform across Australia in November in support of her new studio album, Sweat, which is slated for release on May 1. Earlier this year, in January, she alluded to the possibility of marriage with Chris Dingwall, reflecting on her past battles with depression and loneliness. Mel C is a mother to her daughter Scarlett, with her former long-term partner Thomas Starr, with whom she separated in 2021 after a 20-year relationship. Prior to that, she was in a seven-year relationship with her former manager Joe Marshall, which concluded in 2015. She has openly discussed her future plans with Chris, including the potential for marriage





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